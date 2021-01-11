On a quest to get in shape this year? Help your body out by making sure it's at its healthiest before you begin. This especially includes your lungs and respiratory system, and one way to improve their functioning is with halotherapy.

Although it sounds ethereal, the treatment is very much rooted in the earth. Halotherapy is where you inhale fine salt particles to improve lung function, drawing water into the airway and thinning mucus so that it's much easier to breathe.

The best part? This lung detox can be done while getting a massage at the new Woodhouse Day Spa in Mockingbird Station. The spa itself opened in November, and its Salt Room debuted on January 1, 2021.

One entire glowing wall of the treatment room is made of stacked Himalayan salt blocks, with an adjustable ventilation system that circulates a customized amount of salt micro-particals through the air. The LED light warmer uses very little electricity and no chemicals, while emitting negative ions to reduce oxidative stress in the treatment room.

This unique atmosphere is paired with a Swedish or deep tissue massage, plus several small breaks where you're instructed to simply focus on your breathing.

Instead of traditional volcanic stones, the massage therapist uses hand-carved, heated discs of pink Himalayan salt to ground and balance the body's electromagnetic field. One side is even exfoliating, to better help slough off dead skin and make it easier to absorb the healing salt.

At the end of your treatment, look down: the floor will be covered in a thin film of salt, showing just how much had been dispersed while you were blissfully relaxing.

Himalayan salt is said to have 84 naturally occurring minerals and elements that can benefit the body by stimulating circulation, detoxifying, improving sleep, reducing inflammation, calming the nervous system, and reducing the signs of aging.

The Mockingbird spa is the first of Woodhouse's 70 locations — including ones in Fort Worth, Plano, and Highland Village — to offer this new Salt Room.

Woodhouse Day Spa is following strict COVID-19 protocols, including personal hand sanitizer and touchless faucets, sanitation stations throughout the building, seating configurations set up for social distancing, antimicrobial coating on surfaces, and frequent sanitization.

You can book online or by calling 972-777-6068. Woodhouse Day Spa is located at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln., Suite 172, across from West Elm.