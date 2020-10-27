Sumptuous new spa eases into Mockingbird Station for Dallas debut

A tranquil escape is on its way to Dallas, in time to soothe Election Day aches and pains: Woodhouse Day Spa will open Sunday, November 1 in Mockingbird Station, next to Urban Outfitters and across from West Elm.

It's the first Dallas location for the spa brand that started in Victoria, Texas in 2001 and has expanded around the country. There are also locations in Fort Worth, Plano, and Highland Village.

The luxe retreat will cater to relaxed spa-goers and busy professionals alike, offering half- and full-day treatments, quick lunchtime manicures and pedicures, and extended evening and Sunday hours, according to a release.

"Spa services are an indulgent, sensory experience intended to relax, refresh, and renew," the company says in the release.

Woodhouse Signature Services include:

Woodhouse Minkyti Facial: An age-fighting facial that incorporates cutting-edge exfoliation with AHAs, organic seaweed for deep hydration, and a unique massage technique (80 minutes, $195).

Woodhouse HydraFacial: Touted as the "ultimate in resurfacing" with glycolic and salicylic acids, peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acids to replenish the skin (80 minutes, $300).

The Woodhouse Escape: Seven treatments from head to toe, including dry brushing for exfoliation, hot stone massage, scalp acupressure, shoulder and arm massage, and reflexology (110 minutes, $275).

Woodhouse Signature Four-Handed Massage: Full-body massage performed by two spa team members simultaneously, plus reflexology and scalp massage (80 minutes, $300).

Woodhouse Signature Hand Retreat: Manicure that includes hand-to-elbow exfoliation, deep massage, wrap in warm Atlantic seaweed to hydrate and increases circulation, luxurious lotion, and polish (50 minutes, $70).

Woodhouse Signature Seaweed Leaf Pedicure: Pedicure that includes knee-to-foot sea salt exfoliation, warm volcanic stone massage, foot rub, seaweed foot mask, leaf rub to reduce swelling and soften feet, and polish. (80 minutes, $95).

There are dozens of other mix-and-match treatments for face and body, including a 50-minute Gentleman's Hot Towel Facial ($125).

Woodhouse even specializes in sleep treatments, like The Shiodhara, which involves "lavender essential oil combined with warm, nutritive oils that flow onto the center of your forehead from a beautiful copper vessel to release mental tension and mind chatter" (50 minutes, $105). Could anything possibly sound better right now?

Those who want to spend most of the day at the spa can luxuriate in a five-hour Woodhouse Experience that includes spa cuisine ($700); Two’s Company experience for two with a duet massage ($600); and Great Expectations package for mom-to-be ($315).

All visits begin with plush robes, reflexology sandals, and a cup of warm tea in the Quiet Room. Some involve a visit to the Tub Room for a soak or a Vichy Shower rain bar.

A special, down-the-road feature of the Mockingbird location will be a Salt Room for a treatment called Halotherapy. Inhaling microscopic salt particles in a "salt igloo" is a surprisingly relaxing experience that those with respiratory issues and seasonal allergies swear by to breathe easier. (Sort of like a day at the beach without the ocean.) It's also said to reduce inflammation and enhance sleep. The Salt Room will open January 1, Woodhouse personnel say.

As with any business opening amid the coronavirus pandemic, the new spa will open with strict COVID-19 protocols: personal hand sanitizer and touchless faucets, sanitation stations throughout the building, seating configurations set up for social distancing, antimicrobial coating on surfaces, and frequent sanitization.

Beginning November 5, regular hours will be 9 am-7 pm Monday through Friday, 9 am-6 pm Saturday, and 10 am-6 pm Sunday.

As part of the spa's grand opening, guests will receive 50 percent off treatments for a limited time; until online bookings get up and running, call 972-777-6068 to reserve an appointment.

Woodhouse Day Spa is at 5331 E. Mockingbird Ln., Suite 172, Dallas. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.