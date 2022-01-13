Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for January

This list is short and sweet but very stacked. There are collaborations, new stores and pop-ups, and even a killer sale. It's as if the shopping gods knew that we were all about minimalism in 2022; however, with spring just around the corner, we know this trend of a short and very doable shopping list won't last long. Here are the seven best stores and sites to shop this month.

Ariat

Wanting an excuse to indulge in a new pair of boots? Head over to Mule Alley, in Forth Worth's historic Stockyards, to check out the brand's fifth U.S. retail location, opening Friday, January 21. At 3,588 square feet, the store will be both a retail store and a venue for brand activations and events. The Carmencita Western Boot is officially on our wishlist.

Balmain x Barbie at Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Feel the most posh in pink? Craving a little nostalgia from your carefree days as a kid? Whatever excites you about the latest pop-up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark, you have our full encouragement to explore. From now until January 30, the Balmain x Barbie pop-up is offering Dallasites a limited-edition capsule collection that features an assortment of streetwear, shoes, and handbags for both men and women.

JCPenney

With Black History Month quickly approaching in February, the Plano-based department store launched a Black History Month brand, Hope & Wonder, to ensure that everyone has the best gear — and meaningful way — to celebrate all month long (and beyond). All the net profits from this brand will be donated to the Black Girls Smile organization, which is dedicated to encouraging positive mental health education, resources, and support among young African American females in schools and organizations. Shop the line and find out about more of the store's Black History Month initiatives here.

Jonathan Simkhai Pop-up at Market

You know if Market is hosting a brand, it is worth a leisurely look. Stop by the well-edited boutique in Highland Park Village to shop this designer, starting January 19. This pop-up is offering the largest selection of Jonathan Simkhai not only in Dallas, but in the state of Texas. (Yee haw for us!) This brand, a favorite of starts like Lady Gaga and Hailey Bieber, is known for its fabulous fabrics. Think silk, cashmere, leather, and tailored ribbed cotton. We die for the shoulder-baring designs that are simply Simkhai signatures at this point.

The North Face x Gucci

Wondering why there is a line outside of Gucci at NorthPark Center? While we can never say for sure, we have a sneaking suspicion that it is because of the brand's latest collaboration with The North Face. The collection features cross-category items for men and women including ready-to-wear, accessories, luggage, shoes, and more. The collection is focused on a minimalist approach to performance and function and happens to look pretty darn fabulous while doing so. Which piece do you think is worth standing in line for?

Third Monday Trade Days at SouthFork Ranch

Head to the fictional home of Dallas for a three-day shopping extravaganza the weekend prior to the third Monday of each month. This new event, starting January 14-16, is bringing together more than 200 vendors selling antiques, furniture, clothing, jewelry, home décor and accessories, food, beverages and more. Entry to the event is free and there is a parking fee of $10 per vehicle on Saturdays and Sundays, with parking being free on Fridays.

Sarah Flint

Head to the NorthPark Center pop-up shop for 40 percent off boots, flats, pumps, and sandals through the end of the week (January 14). It is the perfect excuse to grab your favorites from the fall/winter collection that Santa may have forgotten to leave your under the tree. Miss the sale? It's never too early to start shopping for spring and summer.