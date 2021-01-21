New Thompson Dallas Hotel opens luxe spa and pools with downtown views

Two months after the sparkling Thompson Dallas hotel debuted in a historic building downtown, its spa is ready to pamper hotel guests — or visitors who just want to drop by for some primping and pool time. The Spa at Thompson Dallas opens its doors on Friday, January 22, offering luxe beauty and wellness treatments, hair styling, nail services, and more.

Located at 205 North Akard St., the spa features five private treatment rooms, expansive dressing rooms with rainfall showers, steam rooms, infrared saunas, relaxation areas, a nail salon, and a blow dry salon called The Thompson Style Bar.

Not to leave the guys outs, a separate hair lounge for men, called Tondeo Hair Lounge, is opening in the hotel lobby. It features three chairs with master stylist and founder, Derek Ortiz.

But all of the spa action takes place upstairs, in a pretty space on the ninth floor. There, guests will find a well-appointed area crafted in soothing, serene color palettes, featuring midcentury accents with a modern twist, like a custom-made brass reception desk and walnut and glass floor-to-ceiling shelving displaying products. The nail salon and style bar feature blush terrazzo flooring and gray walls, and the nail salon is accented with a Philip Jeffries wallcovering and an Arteriors chandelier.

Spa guests also get access to hot and cold plunge pools outdoors on the ninth-floor terrace, which are surrounded by lush greenery and overlook downtown Dallas. Pretty much the perfect place for a post-facial champagne toast.

The spa menu includes dozens of treatments for face, body, and overall wellness. Notably, there's an entire section devoted to 30-minute services for those with limited time — or those who want to hurry up and get in the plunge pools. Treatment highlights include:

Celestial Black Diamond Facial (80 minutes, $265), which uses 111Skin's most potent anti-aging skincare products to promote firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

Herbal Poultice Massage (80 minutes, $250), a warm massage with aromatherapy that uses steamed herbal compresses to de-stress, detoxify, and re-energize the body.

Texas Two-Step (30 minutes, $105), a quick but relaxing foot and leg massage. (There are also 30-minute treatment focused on the neck, shoulders, and face.)

Thompson Total Wellness (80 or 110 minutes, $235 or $305), a head-to-toe experience that includes a full body massage incorporating ancient Gua Sha techniques to stimulate blood flow, a hydrating body wrap, an allergy relief facial, and a Gua Sha foot treatment.

The Thompson Style Bar gives cute names to its blow-out styles ($65), like "Everything is Bigger in Texas," which emphasizes lots of volume and curls; and "Dallas Dry Style," which skips the wash and goes straight to the styling ($35).

Spa industry veteran Stacy Gill, whose resume includes The Ritz-Carlton, Denver and The Four Seasons Hotel, Austin, comes on board as the spa director.

“This will be a special place where a customer can come in for a quick 30-minute treatment or spend the day and walk away feeling rejuvenated," Gill says in a release. "Our goal is to provide superior, luxury service and an overall wonderful experience to every guest."

Bookings are available through the hotel website or by calling the spa at 469-726-4114.

Developed by award-winning firm Todd Interests, Thompson Dallas opened November 14, 2020, in the historic George Dahl-designed building now known as The National.