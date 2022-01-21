Flashy workout facility from Europe debuts in Dallas' Preston Center

There's a flashy new gym concept opening in Dallas with a little something extra: Called John Reed Fitness, it updates that boring old "workout" atmosphere by adding live DJs and a nightclub vibe.

They're opening a 30,000-square-foot facility in Preston Center, at 8335 Westchester Dr., in the former Gold's Gym, which closed in April 2020. According to a release, they'll open in February.

John Reed Fitness was founded in Germany in 2016, and has opened facilities around the world in jetsetter cities like Prague and Istanbul.

They're now initiating an expansion in the U.S. that began in March 2021 with the first U.S. location in downtown Los Angeles. Dallas will be their second U.S. location — yay us, we're so cosmopolitan.

They describe themselves as a fitness experience like no other, with an electric atmosphere and unexpected design elements (neon!). At the L.A. location, guest DJs spin records in a booth while members work out in front of Grecian-inspired statues and safari-themed gardens.

Each club location has its own unique style, and for Dallas, that means tropical design elements as well as a giant mural, a collaborative effort executed by 10 Dallas-Fort Worth artists. (Although the photo on their website shows lots of rustic/rough-hewn wood.) God bless them, they're putting both artists and DJs to work.

State-of-the-art equipment includes:

free weights

functional training area

machine strength training

cardio and stretching

unlimited classes including yoga and HIIT Pilates

Music is definitely a big element, with "DJ-driven live workouts" plying the motivating power of music, including special playlist-powered theme nights.

Gone are the days when you worked out in anticipation of going to the club and grooving to the DJ. Now you work out at the club, grooving to the DJ. We need DJs following around and creating soundtracks for every facet of our lives. We need DJs at the grocery and DJs at the park.

Pre-opening-day membership rates are $80 per month, and then increase to $100 per month after opening day, which includes entry to all classes as well as access to the LA gym.