Chic boutique at Highland Park Village expands with cozy new tea room

A Highland Park Village shop is blowing up: The Conservatory on Two in Dallas, from retail veteran Brian Bolke, is unveiling a major expansion, with a vastly larger space and a new restaurant.

Called the Teak Tearoom, it will be a café open for lunch Tuesday-Saturday, serving classics like the tuna melt and chicken tortilla soup, plus new creations such as roast chicken tartine and the "Brian Bowl" chopped salad.

The Tearoom will also serve cocktails named for Bolke's favorite Dallas women, as well as one named for Elizabeth, the store's English bulldog mascot.

According to a release, the store is set to open on February 3, while the Teak Tearoom will open February 23.

The Conservatory first debuted in New York City's Hudson Yards in March 2019, with a department store's breadth of categories — including women's and men's clothing and accessories, jewelry, apothecary, gifts, and home.

The concept was designed to accommodate both brick & mortar and ecommerce, meaning you can buy in the store or buy online. It has a deal with Amazon Luxury, where it sells a small selection of apothecary goods.

It represented a return for Bolke, who'd previously co-founded Forty Five Ten, which he left in 2017. After opening the original Conservatory in New York, he opened a spin-off in Highland Park Village in September 2019; it's now been rebranded as "Bijoux." (A third location in Napa Valley closed during the pandemic.)

The smaller Conservatory on Two opened in May 2020 at 100 Highland Park Village on the second floor as a 4,000-square-foot hybrid gallery-boutique.

Now, it will be more than double that: 9,000 square feet in a loft-like space featuring 32 floor-to-ceiling windows, delivering natural light and vistas of the city. Bolke redesigned the space alongside Droese Raney, the architecture and interiors firm that designed the store in New York.

Designer brands include The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Rosetta Getty, Brandon Maxwell, and Altuzarra. Newly added Dallas exclusives include Alaïa, Courrèges, LaQuan Smith, and Mugler, plus new introductions Ashlyn, Duncan, and Monot.

Sustainability-driven brands include Another Tomorrow, Maria McManus, and shoes by Aera. Bolke, who has been a tenant in Highland Park Village since 1995, has embraced and implemented principles of sustainability, slow fashion, and a shared economy since conceiving The Conservatory.

The men's collection is especially broad with Berluti, Maison Margiela, and Barena Venezia alongside contemporary brands like Ron Dorff, Sunspel, and NN07. The store is also the only U.S. retailer to carry Tanner Krolle and Callas Milano.

Additional lines include Sidney Garber, Eva Fehren, and Marina B. in Fine Jewelry (exclusive to The Conservatory in Dallas), Byredo, Diptyque, DS and Durga, and Edward Bess (all in Apothecary).

Home lines include Georg Jensen, Skultuna, and Lalique, along with a Phaidon Book Library.

The store opening will be celebrated with appropriate fanfare that includes an installation by interior design star Alessandra Branca and a Spring 2022 Trunk Show by Adam Lippes.