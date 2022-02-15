Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for February

It's February, and we are officially in love with not only the new stores in town but the various expansions and pop-ups, too. Which store will you visit to buy yourself a little treat?

Elle Olivia

Launching on February 16, this brand by Marty McDonald is named for her daughter and features clothing and accessory options for babies, toddlers, and moms. The line also features a book by the founder titled Mama We Made It. The brand is meant to inspire girls of color and their allies to discover and use their voices from a young age and to see true representation.

Flea Style Frisco

The Star's most stylish shop is growing even bigger with the expansion of the hat bar and a renovated event space. The improvement of both spaces allows Flea Style to accommodate more custom hat creations and to host larger groups for custom hat parties. The new 6,200-square-foot event space also includes Heirloom Haul, a restaurant inspired by antique mall tearooms that serves scratch-made food, seasonal lattes, and afternoon tea service.

Levi's

This classic denim company has opened a gorgeous new NorthPark shop on level one between Macy's and Dillard's. Perhaps most notably, the space features a tailor shop in the middle that allows customers to customize jeans with colorful buttons, waistband patches, Levi's pocket tabs, and more. The store also features traditional tailoring services like hemming and alternations.

Neighborhood Goods

It's an installation with a clear and important message — Buy Good, Buy Black. The Plano shop's exciting exciting initiative aims to support underrepresented founders across all backgrounds and demographics. Some of the brands launching include Wrap Life, Aya Paper, Soko, Cadence Candles, and more.

Pangaia Pop-Up at Nordstrom

The signature bio-fabricated sweatpants company has popped up at Nordstrom in NorthPark Center for its first carbon-neutral installation. It will be around through May 1 and features 365 core offerings, denim, and more. Prices range from $35 to $395.

Pressed Roots

The unique silk blowout bar that provides luxurious experiences for highly textured hair has opened its second Dallas-area location, at 5700 Legacy Drive, A4, Plano. The 1,737-square-foot salon offers blowouts in a variety of styles including silky straight, loose curls, or beach waves. They also offer a mini press for girls under 8, and add-on services such as trims and detoxifying treatments. VIP stations provide private experiences, and earlier appointments are available. Gift cards and a limited selection of retail products are available here.

The Conservatory on Two

Retail veteran Brian Bolke is back in a big way. His Highland Park Village store has unveiled a major expansion that also includes the highly anticipated Teak Tearoom (opening February 23). The store itself is more than double its old space: 9,000 square feet in a loft-like space featuring 32 floor-to-ceiling windows. Designer brands include The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Rosetta Getty, Brandon Maxwell, and Altuzarra. Newly added Dallas exclusives include Alaïa, Courrèges, LaQuan Smith, and Mugler, plus new introductions Ashlyn, Duncan, and Monot. Read more about the opening here and here.

The Planting Hand

Karla Gallegos opened her Greenville Avenue plant shop on February 12. While working at HG Sply Co., Gallegos began taking care of the restaurant's rooftop greenery as a hobby of sorts. By the end of this labor of love, the volunteer project turned in to a thriving herb and vegetable garden that still exists today. This passion project turned into a career as she jumped into this new brick-and-mortar space of her own just down the street.