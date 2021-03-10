If your leggings collection has grown substantially over the past year, you're not alone. Whether you needed more for the home workouts you began during quarantine or just for the increased couch time, athleisure has become a wardrobe staple.

Luckily, many boutiques took notice and have expanded their workout wear offerings, with several taking extra care to stock Texas brands.

Here are five places to shop for your comfy new uniform:

Outdoor Voices

The Austin-based brand was founded with freeing fitness in mind, and has since expanded to include a partnership with Nordstrom. Scoop up favorites like the Exercise Dress, Venus crop top, Hudson skorts, and Core leggings, and keep in mind they also sell men's styles. Opt to build an OV Kit and you can save even more on a complete outfit.

Fitted

With the tagline "feel good about your fit," Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sarah Ross and Missy Johnson launched their online boutique for workout and athleisure wear in 2019. Besides how the clothes look and feel, their materials, labor practices, and manufacturing are safe and fair, meaning this is a haven for responsible shopping.

SculptHouse

Katherine Mason, known as Dallas' "Queen of Athleisure," runs the popular fitness studio that expanded during the last year to carry more than 30 premium clothing lines from around the world. From pieces designed to be layered after a class to the latest fashions for an intense sweat session, she knows what is on trend. There's even a shoe wall showcasing highly sought-after brands like APL and ESSEutESSE.

Outside, Texas

Whether you need a quality hoodie for early morning walks or a racerback tank to help power through your after-work bike ride, this conservation-minded Dallas company's got you covered. Even better, a portion of every sale is invested into the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and each month they randomly select a customer to receive a yearly Texas State Parks pass.

Cover Swim

Summer's coming, and sunscreen alone doesn't aways cut it. That's why Dallas' Lisa Moore began making sun-conscious clothing in 2008. She started with cute cover-ups and protective swim shirts for women and children, and has since branched out to include swimsuits and active swimwear leggings and layering pieces. Everything is constructed with the brand's own special fabric that's made with highly opaque recycled microfibers, which deliver UPF 50-plus certification and block 98 percent of UV rays.