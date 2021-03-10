Waverly in Dallas' West Village takes a spa approach to dentistry

There's a dentist experience that offers dental services in a different, less doctor-y environment. Called Waverly, its goal is to transform dentist visits from an unlikable chore into more of a spa experience.

The flagship studio opened in late 2020 at the West Village in Uptown Dallas, at 3839 McKinney Ave. #130 (actually located on Blackburn Street), with a plan to open future locations throughout DFW and beyond.

The company offers preventive services and diagnostic care, executed by dentists and hygienists from accredited dental schools who clean, brighten, and straighten teeth, prioritizing wellness and patient education.

They promise that they don't wear white coats, and to relax you, they do hand massages, which is perhaps calming to some, maybe even most, but definitely not all. Leave my hands alone.

Their sessions include:

Purification, traditional cleaning, using technology for plaque removal, $65.

Illumination, teeth brightening, with a soothing aid to eliminate sensitivity, $105.

Enlightenment, a combination cleaning-and-brightening, $135.

Waverly also does x-rays and they work with Reveal, state-of-the-art clear teeth aligners, which start at $1,395.

But no fillings, root canals, extractions, implants, crowns, bridges, or dentures. None of the complicated dentisty stuff. They position themselves as your "starting point."

The release notes the value of preventive maintenance in forestalling more complicated work down the road. "Cigna reports that every dollar invested in preventative care saves an average of $8 to $50 in restorative treatment," says co-founder Nick DeBari.

It also cites statistics such as the fact that nearly half of people over 30 have some form of gum disease and almost half do not see a dentist on a regular basis, although is that by choice? Probably more about not having dental insurance.

The company also sells at-home care options like The Wave Kit with toothpaste, fortifying gel, rinse, floss, and brightening trays. Who doesn't feel like flossing right now?