Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for March

Is that it, winter? Are you done? Or are we experiencing a "Fool's Winter" where we think its almost over, but there's a little something special left under the coldest season's sleeve? Only time will tell, but there is nothing that we like more than planning ahead.

This month's Where to Shop column is getting you ready for patio season with sundresses, bathing suits, and even upping your plant plan of action. We guarantee perusing this list is going to result in some serious shopping, be it virtual or in person. Consider yourself warned.

Cover Swim x La Vie Style House

Are you one of the many Dallasites who simply cannot get enough of La Vie Style House? The darling duo behind the brand recently collaborated with Cover Swim on a bikini, floral zip swimsuit, and a caftan so that you don't have to part with the look when you hit the water this swim season. The pieces start at $200.

Donald Robertson x Barrington for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Acclaimed Dallas-based artist Donald Robertson and Dallas bag and accessory brand Barrington have teamed up to create a line of limited-edition, colorful, longhorn-themed items that will benefit Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. The collection includes a wristlet, laptop case, wine tote, book jacket, cosmetic kit, and an array of totes and bags. Prices range from about $48 to $260, and 15 percent of sales are being given to DCAC. The agency helps to improve the lives of abused children in Dallas County. Shop the entire collection here.

LoveShackFancy

If you've strolled Highland Park Village lately, it is impossible to miss the most gorgeous window display in all of Dallas. This new romantic boutique is located next to Carolina Herrera and is the brand's first Texas shop. What we love about this shop is, in addition to clothing and home goods, the brand is also collaborating with local brands (think City Boots) for a more personalized Dallas shopping experience. Read more about it in this story.

Market

This eclectic and perfectly curated Highland Park Village boutique is always up to something. Collab after collab come to this store for a shopping experience that is always exciting and never duplicated. Case and point? The store is hosting a Kimberly McDonald jewelry pop-up with an in person appearance happening at the end of March. Shoppers can preview and purchase jewelry, home, resort wear, and table top. Inquire about private shopping appointments.

Noble 31

This Texas-based brand is founded by best friends and sisters Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore, who want to inspire women through the way they dress. Another big bonus? They want these looks to take you through your day without having to stop to change. The brand's latest collection is inspired by the outdoor activities that have saved us over the last year of quarantine, from being outside with family to catching epic sunsets. The pieces are bringing customers bright colors, texture, and bold lines. Shop the collection here.

The Plant Project

Ready to get some green goodness in to your life after a long, cold winter? Visit the first Dallas plant shop owned by a Black woman, at 2310 Routh St., and feast your eyes on plants, planters, plantbiotics, candles, and more by Bree Clarke. Is this the year that you finally get that fiddle leaf fig to thrive? Girl, good luck.

Tootsies Temporary Location

The recent Dallas snow and ice storms tried to slow Tootsies' stride; however, a burst pipe and a flooded space were not going to keep the favorite women's boutique from selling stunning styles to shoppers. The store is temporarily operating under normal business hours, 11 am-6 pm Monday through Saturday, at a temporary shop located at 8416 Preston Rd. You'll find it next to Bachendorf's.

Uncommon James

Kristin Cavallari and her lifestyle brand known for jewelry, apparel, and home goods have reminded fairly hush hush about details surrounding the opening of the Dallas Deep Ellum location. But an Instagram post by the brand has confirmed that a grand opening party will take place March 27 at 2618 Main St. "In order to provide the best experience and ensure a covid safe environment, shopping will be by reservation only," the post says. Visit the website for more details.