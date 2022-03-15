Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for March

It might be spring break for most people in this city; however, that doesn't stop the deals from dropping and the products from launching. Here's the scoop on the March shopping scene in Dallas.

Big Mango Trading

The funky, exotic home furnishings store in Dallas' Design District has just announced it's closing. Big Mango, which specialized in imported furnishings from southeast Asia and the Far East, will close its retail store at 1130 N. Riverfront Blvd. in May, after more than 20 years. Get there now to stock up on remaining inventory, then look for a big sale that will include a large container of newly imported goods as a final send-off. Read more about it here.

Dondolo

This Dallas-based luxury lifestyle brand for both women and children is launching the handbag collaboration you never knew you needed. Together with Neely & Chloe, Dondolo debuts the collaboration that features an assortment of handbags, accessories, a tote, and a diaper carry-all. The collection was inspired by Neely & Chloe founder Neely Burch’s wedding in Aix-en-Provence in the South of France. The collection ranges in price from $48 to $258 and launches on March 17.

Glasshouse Fragrances @ Neiman Marcus NorthPark

The leading luxury home and personal fragrance brand in Australia is now available at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Select Glasshouse candles and diffusers are available in a variety of scents inspired by amazing destinations around the world, like Lost in Amalfi and Kyoto in Bloom. Nicole Eckels, the brand's CEO, is making an appearance at Neiman Marcus during the week of March 21 to meet shoppers and help them find their signature scent.

Hari Mari

The Dallas-based footwear company recently announced the debut of its new HM ECO category. This is a first-of-its-kind, eco-friendly capsule collection that is made with innovative cactus leather and a 100 percent vegan construction. The eco line includes Sonoros for men and women in both Navy and Sand, and flip flops are priced at $75.

KBH Jewels @ The Conservatory

The NYC-based sustainable fine jewelry collection is launching at the Highland Park Village outpost. Head up to the second floor to shop this exquisite line made from 100 percent reclaimed and recycled solid gold, cultivated luxury diamonds, and sustainably cultured South Sea Pearls.

Kendra Scott

Texas lifestyle blogger Emily Travis of Champagne & Chanel has collaborated with Kendra Scott to launch an exclusive bridal collaboration. This is the first-ever influencer-designed partnership for the popular jewelry brand. Pieces range from $58 to $148 and includes earrings, tennis bracelets, and a necklace. Read more about the collaboration here.

Nardos Design

Favorite Dallas designer Nardos Imam has just opened a second boutique and atelier, on New York's iconic Madison Avenue. If you're in NYC, stop by the gorgeous new 5,600-square-foot store (more than double the Dallas studio), which showcases Nardos' custom and ready-to-wear eveningwear collections, as well as the brand's just-launched line of handbags, belts, and other high-end leather accessories. There's also a custom couturier and a by-appointment bridal suite. Read more about it here.

Serena & Lily

As if anyone needs an excuse to shop this gorgeous Knox District knockout, with all its swoonworthy vignettes. The Dallas store is having a major lighting sale March 24-29 with select pieces being listed at a whopping 30 percent off. If you needed an excuse for a spring home decor refresh, consider this your sign.