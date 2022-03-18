In-demand Dallas designer expands with colorful new boutique in NorthPark Center

A Dallas fashion designer with a well-established flagship in West Village is branching out to another premier shopping destination: NorthPark Center. Nicole Kwon has soft-opened a second location of her eponymous boutique on the second level between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom (across from Eataly).

A grand opening event will take place in April, a spokeswoman for the brand says.

The new 2,000-square-foot NorthPark store has a modern, urban feel. It carries a well-edited selection of clothing, accessories, and jewelry and specializes in "effortless wardrobe pieces with the occasional twist for flair," an announcement from the shopping center says.

Many items are exclusive to this location, which Kwon personally oversaw from the layout to the interior design and the merchandising to the product buying, she says.

“I decided to expand to NorthPark Center because the space is so uplifting and special to me,” says Kwon in a release. "When you are at NorthPark, you feel like you are inside a gallery surrounded by all the beautiful artwork, and you forget you are at a mall. Additionally, I love that NorthPark’s shoppers are very diverse and cultured.”

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Kwon landed in Dallas in 2011 by way of both London and New York. She studied fashion design at London College of Fashion and worked under the Vivian Westwood and Hussein Chalayan brands before moving to New York and founding her first ready-to-wear line in 2008.

Today, Kwon’s Dallas shop attracts local, national, and international customers who are drawn to her latest fashions, as well as the exclusive pieces she carries from designers such as Paloma Wool, Saloni, and Simon Miller, and hard-to-find designers from around the world, the release says.

“I get fulfilled when I see my customers feeling confident and special in my clothes,” Kwon says. “That feeling keeps me doing what I'm doing and inspires me to create more special and unique pieces. My goal is to keep moving forward as long as I can and expand to other cities like New York.”

Like her West Village flagship, the new NorthPark location offers a variety of different designers, plus Kwon's new namesake line, NKC, which was launched in summer 2021, and her luxury vegan handbag line, KWONN, which she started in 2019.

"The NKC line specializes in everyday essentials and unique pieces that can be worn in several ways by the modern woman," the release says. "The main goal for her lines is to offer fashion-forward, curated, and high-quality products at approachable prices, with her products ranging from $50 to $750. Both of her lines aim to be approachable and cool for every customer to make their own."

The new Nicole Kwon store at NorthPark Center is open 10 am-8 pm Monday through Saturday and 12 pm-6 pm Sunday.