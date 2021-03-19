Famed celebrity hair stylist heads to Texas for coveted $500 appointments

An internationally known hair stylist is headed to Texas for a very short time — and is taking appointments.

Celebrity hair colorist Denis de Souza — known as “The King of Color” — is jetting to Houston, where he’ll hold court at Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. The charismatic, Brazilian star and his assistant, Moises, will offer up their considerable talents from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

A spokesperson says people are traveling near and far for appointments; some of Dallas-Fort Worth's best-tressed already have them set.

For the uninitiated, de Souza’s celeb list of clients include Alessandra Ambrosio, Brie Larson, Jared Leto, Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan, Nicole Richie, Lily Collins, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Kathryn Hahn, and a host of others. Followers on Instagram (more than 55,000) hang on his every post to catch the latest look.

De Souza caught fire globally for perfect a highlight job that looks perfectly natural and sun-kissed — indeed, as if straight off a beach from his homeland of Brazil.

He is based in Los Angeles, where he founded Mare Salon and handles highlights for the stars, and also has a presence in Mexico City.

In Texas, de Souza will deliver his now-famous highlights, well-known for their natural look (just in time for spring).

Fees run $500 (for all hair lengths and thicknesses); Solaya stylists will be on-hand to round out services with cuts and blow-outs as well as provide single-process color, if required, prior to guests’ highlight session with de Souza.

Visit the salon's website for more information on these coveted bookings.