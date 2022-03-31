Shopping options expand with 4 new boutiques at Galleria Dallas

Shopping seems to be back, as Galleria Dallas, the iconic shopping center at LBJ and the Dallas North Tollway, continues its opening streak with four new stores set to open this spring.

The quartet includes three fashion-oriented shops and one with sweets. Fashion first, and save the sweets for dessert:

Apricot Lane, a boutique next to Macy's on level two, is not so much a new store as a comeback, with new ownership and "refreshed" product lines. This California-based chain has 98 locations across the U.S., 17 in Texas including Frisco, Denton, Fort Worth, Plano, Southlake, and McKinney. Each Apricot Lane is locally owned, with merchandise chosen by the owner to reflect the city they're in. That said, Apricot Lane favors a kind of weathered faded-glory prairie-girl vibe. They claim to limit the quantity of their most sought-after styles so you won't see everyone wearing the same outfit, and new merchandise arrives almost daily. Opening: mid-April.

Gregory's first opened its doors more than 30 years ago in Dallas, and has remained a fashion go-to throughout the decades. They're known for being first to market with hot new products, and are a go-to spot for celebrities and those who require something unique. (I still think about a pair of white ankle boots with black splatters that I lusted for but were too expensive for me at the time. Decades later, I remain filled with regret.) Gregory’s caters to women and men with apparel and shoes, and also carries handbags, accessories and jewelry. They currently have two locations, at NorthPark Center and at Fred Segal on Melrose Ave in L.A. The Galleria store will be located on level one, across from Apple. Opening: mid-April.

The Inspiration Co. is a jewelry company founded in 2017 that sells bracelets, necklaces, and keychains with written messages of faith, hope, and love, suitable for women, men, and children. Bracelets are made with earth stone beads on a stretchy elastic and feature a message of inspiration engraved on a stainless-steel bar. Messages like "Beautiful girl, you were made to do great things." Necklace options include earth stone beads but also silver, gold, or rose-gold stainless steel. The Inspiration Co. is on level two across from H&M. Open: now.

Lizzie Lu Luxury Treats is a Dallas-based purveyor of candies, cakes, and cookies founded in 2019 by entrepreneur T’Juanna Winters. Lizzie Lu uses fresh ingredients and a limitless imagination to create candy apples, candy bark, butter cakes, Shookies – cookies that resemble cobblers – and Lu-Aid Pickles that are based on passed-down family recipes. From their website, it appears they use a ton of plastic containers, maybe they can consider switching over to paper. The shop will be located on level one across from Morphe. Opening: late April.

Galleria Dallas has more than 200 retailers, restaurants, and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP-Banana Republic-Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, The Westin Galleria Dallas hotel, and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center.