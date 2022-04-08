Dallas' NorthPark Center unwraps 9 luxe new boutiques opening through fall

Dallas' post-pandemic retail comeback continues. On the (designer) heels of Galleria Dallas' recent unveiling of new stores come more exciting openings, this time at NorthPark Center. They include a couple well-known names, DFW exclusives, and some new-to-Texas brands.

Here's a rundown of nine new NorthPark stores coming soon, listed by opening date. Descriptions are per a news release:

Upwest

Opens spring 2022 on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom; Texas exclusive. "Founded in 2019, UpWest is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand offering apparel, sleep, wellness, and home goods for mindful men and women. They strive to bring comfort to customers' daily lives through content, commerce, and community. Through their Comfort for Good initiative, UpWest aims to positively impact people and planet with the choices they make in giving back to those in need and in sustainability efforts."

Breitling

Opens summer 2022 on level one near Dillard’s; Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive. "Since 1884, Breitling has established a global reputation for high-precision timepieces, its pioneering role in the development of the wrist chronograph, and its uncompromising commitment to design excellence. Breitling manufactures its own movements in-house and the quality of every watch is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, made in Switzerland."

Buck Mason

Opens summer 2022 on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s; Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive. "Buck Mason started with one goal: to build the perfect T-shirt. With an emphasis on custom-made fabrics, timeless style, and meticulous construction, the Los Angeles-based brand has created a full range of Modern American Classics for men and women."

Burberry

New concept opens summer 2022 on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. "Burberry is a global luxury brand headquartered in London. Burberry makes luxury womenswear, menswear and childrenswear, leather goods, accessories, fragrance and beauty products that marry the finest materials and design with innovation and an unwavering commitment to environmental and social responsibility."

Ganni

Opens summer 2022 on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom; Texas exclusive. "Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team creative director Ditte Reffstrup and founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, Ganni has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrast."

Maria Tash

Opens summer 2022 on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s; Texas exclusive. "Maria Tash has revolutionized the fine jewelry and luxury piercing industries. The Curated Ear is a technique Maria herself developed where clients combine studs and rings in unique stylings that reflect their personal aesthetics. The original East Village shop gained a devoted following in the early '90s, and Maria Tash continues to expand globally."

Scanlan Theodore

Opens summer 2022 on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom; Texas exclusive. "Founded in 1987 by Gary Theodore, Scanlan Theodore is an independent, Australian luxury fashion brand. Synonymous with intelligent, well-crafted designs, Scanlan Theodore’s devotion to simple, clean, modern aestheticism has not changed since its inception. The label’s dedication to independent beauty is infused in each Scanlan Theodore creation, defining a new genre of femininity."