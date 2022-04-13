Where to shop in Dallas right now: 9 must-hit stores for April

It's a busy month, and flowers aren't the only thing springing up in April. There are pop-ups, shopping strolls, and grand openings galore. It's one of those months where if you can't find something to buy, it might be time to clean out your closet to make room for some new additions to your wardrobe.

Anna Sheffield

Shop fine jewelry at this luxury brand's pop-up happening April 22-24 in the Loft Suite at the Hotel Crescent Court. Whether you are in the market for one of the brand's signature nesting and stacking bands, engagement rings, or other fine jewelry, the gang is going to be showcasing the best of the bling. The pop-up is taking place 10 am-5 pm Friday and Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday. Interested shopper should RSVP to Shannon@annasheffield.com.

Apricot Lane

New ownership and a refreshed product line brings back this brand that temporarily closed at Galleria Dallas. Reopening on level two next to Macy's, this independently owned boutique features fashion finds that the brand feels reflects the North Texas area. Quantities are limited to prevent popular styles from being everywhere and worn by everybody — we appreciate this attempt to encourage a little individuality in a world where everyone seems to want to look and dress the same.

Bella Bra Shop

Oregon firefighter-turned Texas bra fit specialist Nicolle Silva has just opened this size-inclusive lingerie shop at 4885 Alpha Rd., Ste. 125 (near Galleria Dallas). The shop caters to women of all shapes and sizes by providing, they say, the largest sizing selection available in the greater DFW area, including 28-56-inch band widths and A-O cup sizes. They also sell nursing bras, bridal undergarments, mastectomy, supportive swimwear, and solution pieces for undergarment needs, in addition to sleepwear that ranges from sizes XS-3XL.

Centre x The Joule

In honor of Dallas Art Month, Centre has opened Centre Court at The Joule. It is now open and will remain at 1604 Main Str. for the next three months. Think the golden age of tennis colliding with modern streetwear. From sweatbands to limited edition windbreakers and even vintage Rolex timepieces and sunglasses, there is a little bit for everyone who can appreciate a beautiful and bold pop-up.

Gregory's

The brand opens its third location, at Galleria Dallas, following outposts in Dallas's NorthPark Center and also on Melrose in Los Angeles; it's on level one across from the Apple store. Gregory's has, for the last 30 years, been a go-to for fashionable females in search of the latest clothing and accessories from the hottest designers. The store caters to women and men with apparel and shoes, and also carries handbags, accessories, and jewelry. It claims to be one of the last independent "mom and pop shops" still kicking.

Le Creuset

The French cookware brand known for its beautiful colors and appearance is hosting one of its infrequent sales, in person for the first time since 2020. Le Creuset, whose colorful Dutch ovens are a favorite amongst savvy home bakers and restaurants alike, will host its "Factory to Table Sale," a four-day shopping event at Dallas Market Center on April 21-24. While VIP tickets are sold out, tickets remain for the big shopping event April 22-24. Read more about it in this story.

Market

There are two jewelry trunk shows to mark on your cal. On Saturday, April 23 stop in for the Sig Ward trunk show and personal appearance, followed by Hannah Ferguson and her trunk show on Friday, April 28. Last but certainly not least, J. Logan Home out of Palm Beach is now being carried at the store. It is the first store other than The Webster in Miami to house the brand.

Reformation

Highland Park Village welcomes Reformation's second Dallas presence with an exciting pop-up shop. Available collections include Ref Shoes 2.0, linen, and various denim styles, in addition the the brand's signature dresses perfect for beating the Texas heat. Don't forget that customers can also recycle their old Reformation goods to receive credit for future purchases. Customers can also see whether their item was up cycled, recycled, or downcycled here. (Talk about a company that is not only talking the talk but walking the walk. Respect.)

Weir's

It's been three years but the family-run furniture store is finally back open in its shiny new digs on Knox Street. It's bigger and better, but one thing that is the same is the brand's commitment to customer service and high-quality furniture for families. Keep an eye out via snail mail for reopening coupons and a certificate for a free bag of candy at the general store.