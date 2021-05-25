Bishop Arts shop exports its Texas women-made goodies to Galleria Dallas

A Bishop Arts store known for women-designed goods and creative workshops is expanding with a fun pop-up for the summer. Mosaic Members Collective, which has been doing the maker thing in Bishop Arts since 2018, is opening a new location at the Galleria Dallas, starting in mid-July.

According to a release, the new pop-up will open softly on July 12, and then celebrate a grand opening on the weekend of July 31-August 1.

Mosaic Makers Collective has been a home for creators and creatives searching for community and a space to ply their trade.

Founder Katy Sensenig Schilthuis says in a statement that they're excited to bring the handmade movement to North Dallas, not to mention supporting local women in making their small business dreams come true.

The Galleria location will be on the second floor, and will be an elevated, higher-end Mosaic experience, featuring goods from more than 45 women, all from Texas.

That will include some of the same goods sold at the Bishop Arts location such as Dallas Map can glasses from Onderkast Studio and Frida onesies from Mi Cielo.

Mosaic began as a small collective of eight women in a 300-square-foot space, then expanded into a 2,000-square-foot space two years later.

The vendors themselves have also grown, Schuilthuis says. "Many of my makers have learned a lot about their voice, customers, and product as they've been a part of the collective," she says. "Fine-tuning those things has given them incredible successes, both in the shop and on their own."