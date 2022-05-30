Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott lifts the veil on something new for brides-to-be

Already a go-to for wedding jewelry essentials, Texas-based Kendra Scott has expanded into a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott.

The May 23 launch was the second category expansion for the homegrown brand's landmark 20th anniversary — it waded into watches and watch bands in April. The Engagement Collection is available at 12 retail locations across the country, as well as via virtual appointments.



Inspired by Scott’s signature pieces, each engagement silhouette bears custom details unique to the brand’s "design DNA."

Featuring a traditional center stone (round, oval, and emerald), rings are available in solitaire, halo, and signature silhouettes with customizable options in 14 karat white, rose, or yellow gold. A singular yellow sapphire acts as the bridge of each solitaire setting and the base of each halo ring, signifying joy, optimism, and the promise of a bright future.



The bespoke customer experience includes a dedicated in-house diamond expert to guide the couple through their ring journey. The couple selects every facet of the ring, from carat weight to pavé additions to metal selections and personalized engraving. The custom rings are made to order and delivered in approximately three weeks.



In line with the brand’s continued emphasis on innovation, founder Kendra Scott decided to work with lab grown diamonds for the new collection. The debut 11-piece Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott features lab grown diamonds that are F in color (colorless), VS2 in clarity range, and available in carat weight from 0.5 to 2 carats. Price points range between $1,350–$8,150.



“For twenty years, our customers have invited us to be a part of their wedding journeys. The launch of the Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott will allow us to be the wedding destination from proposal to happily ever after,” says Kendra Scott, founder, designer, and executive chairwoman of the brand. “When creating this collection, we challenged ourselves to consider every detail. Fundamental to our design process, each ring can be customized and curated to match every couple's unique love story.”



Dallas' Preston Center is one of three Texas retail stores to carry the new line, along with Austin’s South Congress flagship store and Houston's Heights Mercantile. Customers can also make virtual appointments online.