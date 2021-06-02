New fitness studio pliés into Preston Hollow with popular ballet-inspired workouts

In good "shorts season" news, there's a new workout studio for sculpting and toning in a swimming pool-rich part of Dallas: The Bar Method has debuted in Preston Hollow at 11661 Preston Rd., at Forest Lane.

Owned by master instructor Melissa Moore, the Bar Method is a premier barre-based workout that incorporates ballet-inspired moves. The new 1,806-square-foot studio is the 154th Bar Method studio nationwide, so clearly they have a lot of fans — including Moore herself.

“I have over a decade of experience with The Bar Method, both as a client and as an instructor," she says in a release. "After the birth of my second child, I turned to exercise to get back to my former self. After trying many different types of workouts, I found The Bar Method, which provides an intense workout with no impact on the joints, and it adds stretch to increase flexibility and mobility."

Each hour-long workout uses isometric exercises to strengthen and tone all major muscle groups, followed by periods of stretching to elongate, lengthen, and align the body, they say. Workouts incorporate elements of Pilates, yoga, and other strength training workouts to sculpt the entire body, improve flexibility, and boost endurance.

Those interested in trying it out can do so cheaply for the studio's first month in business. Visitors can sign up via The Bar Method's website for one complimentary class ($25 value) in June.

The studio is also offering a Grand Opening Special — pay $99 in June and then $169 per month for the first year.

And in honor of Father's Day, men can attend a free class on Sunday, June 20 at 12pm. (Call the studio to reserve a spot for your dad, husband, brother, or another special guy in your life.)

Throughout the month, Moore will host pop-up events partnered with other female-owned businesses based in Dallas, including:

June 5: Ruth Butterfield, owner of Dallas-based Butterfield Gourmet will be at the studio from 10 am-1 pm with information about the Whole30 meal replacement plan.

June 12: Lauren Rowold, founder and owner of LNR Bar, will be in studio sampling and selling her Dallas-based whey protein bars.

June 19: Susan Posnick, celebrity makeup artist and owner of Susan Posnick Cosmetics, will be doing summer color consults and touch-ups at the studio's vanity bar.

June 26: Jenn Hill, creator and owner of Dallas-based Zenn Jenn, will be in studio 10 am-12 pm showcasing her line of candles, oils, and beauty products.

For more information, check the studio's website or social media pages.

“I am excited to shake with everyone in class," Moore says, "and to build a supportive Bar Method community in Preston Hollow that helps women and men feel strong, connected, and empowered.”