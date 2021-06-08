Has this past year deepened your love of fitness? Did you discover a rush of Zen feelings while exercising that you'd like to help others achieve? If you'd like to take the leap and become a trained Pilates instructor, Pilates Methodology is ready to help you do it.

The Dallas studio is a host for the Real Pilates Teacher Training program, a one-of-a-kind course based out of New York City.

Founded by author and physical therapist Alycea Ungaro, the program will develop your ability to be a teacher, coach, and guide for Pilates students. After all, Joseph Pilates created the strength-and-stretching exercise form to be available to anyone and everyone.

And if you're BIPOC, Pilates Methodology wants to make it even more available. With the upcoming training cycle starting June 11, the studio will be offering a partial scholarship to encourage BIPOC individuals to apply and learn how Pilates can change their lives.

"The Real Pilates Teacher Training Program is thorough and in-depth," says past RPTT graduate Alison Casper. "I feel stronger in my cueing and communication skills, as well as my knowledge of the history of Joseph Pilates and his method."

The studio will be covering all mandatory training fees, valued at over $4,000. Anyone in the BIPOC wellness community is invited to apply — all you have to do is fill out the application form here.

Expect four weekend seminars, along with weekly homework and discussions in an online platform, access to the studio for practice teaching, observation opportunities, unlimited group classes, private and duet sessions, assistant Teaching, and paid teaching opportunities.

To learn more about Real Pilates and the upcoming cycle, visit Pilates Methodology's website.