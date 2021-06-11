New outdoorsy Prada pop-up takes NorthPark Dallas shoppers to the beach

Prada is taking shoppers with wanderlust on a sunny beach vacay by way of an exclusive pop-up shop at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. But the vacation will be over before month's end.

Prada Outdoor is a series of limited pop-up shops and in-store installations "dedicated to the emotions conveyed by four settings — Garden, Coast, Mountain, and Snow — containing a selection of original products recalling each particular environment," a release says. The immersive experiences include a picnic on the lawn, games on the sand, the cool shade of the trees, and the gleam of the sun on an Alpine lodge, "encompassing various landscapes and the changing of the seasons," they say.

"Coast" debuted at the Dallas shopping center on June 8 and continues until June 27; it's one of just four cities around the country to host the experience.

"The setting presents a fun-filled beach complete with sand dunes, rocks, and white and ocean-blue tents and sunshades," the company says in the release. "A place where people can relax in the sun or sip a drink at sunset on the beach bar’s terrace."

It is in this setting of beach huts, surfboards, and lookout towers that an exclusive ready-to-wear collection for men and women beckons shoppers.

"In these surroundings, black Re-nylon detailing transforms gabardine beachwear and terry bathrobes into the height of sophistication, to be paired with various items: oversized volumes in stretch drill with macro logos; mini and modern poplin garments with iconic bayadere stripes; minimalist crocheted tunics and shirts with contrasting double prints and white t-shirts covered with a net of crystals that recall a starry sky," they say.

The outdoorsy men’s collection features terry garments with a casual, fifties look; regular and Bermuda shorts made of stretch poplin in bright block colors or with a striped pattern; bowling shirts with a mix of trademark prints; extremely lightweight perforated nappa bomber jackets, and more.

Accessories include bags in different sizes: multi-colored cotton drill and woven straw shopping bags, and mini bags made of wicker and leather with a chain or soft terry with an embroidered logo.

Wooden jewelry with silver charms sit alongside beach accessories including balls, inflatable rings and mattresses, terry beach towels and cushions, and lunch sets with sandwich boxes and water bottles.

The collection also includes fun and summery sports accessories like surfboards with nylon covers, rackets, skateboards, frisbees, and beach volleyballs.

Find the Prada Outdoor pop-up and entire vacation-ready collection at Neiman Marcus NorthPark, 8687 North Central Expy., Suite 400, daily through June 27.