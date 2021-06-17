Where to shop in Dallas right now: 9 must-hit stores for June

Summertime and the living is .... hot! How are you beating the heat? Whether you are diving into a refreshing pool in a new swim suit or stocking up on new fall favorites from your couch as you shop online, there are endless options for getting your fashion fix. Here are nine shopping opportunities that range from temporary pop-ups to permanent new digs.

Bell’INVITO

The luxury stationer's rare sample sale will take place June 24-26. Shoppers can get an exclusive sneak peek of founder Heather Wiese Alexander’s new Design District studio at 147 Pittsburg St. while browsing elegant bespoke stationery, desk accessories, home accents, and gifts that never go on sale. Hours are 9:30 am-4:30 pm Thursday and Friday, and 10 am-2 pm Saturday, but the sale starts online first.

Centre

Dallas's favorite sneaker store is partnering with Raekwon The Chef for an exclusive pop-up on Saturday, June 19 from 12-8 pm at their Mockingbird Station location. Raekwon is even making an appearance and bringing exclusive, never-before-seen merchandise with him. Think apparel, accessories, and sneakers.

Gucci

To celebrate the Gucci Basket sneaker collection launch on June 18, the Galleria Dallas location is hosting an immersive pop-in dubbed "Pins" highlighting the collection from June 18-July 12. Gucci Pins are stores inspired by the pins seen on interactive digital maps and are designed to showcase products in an immersive shopping environment for a limited time. These shoes are genderless and the perfect addition to anyone's luxury sneaker collection.

Prada Outdoor x Neiman Marcus NorthPark

Inspired by a range of outdoor environments, Prada recently launched the Coast installation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Shop selections from both men's and women's ready-to-wear in addition to accessories like shopping bags, beach gear, and even surfboards. The pop-up store runs through Saturday, June 27.

Mustard Seed Jewelry

The Fort Worth-based inspirational jewelry company has made a name for itself locally for its sparkling pieces handcrafted using mustard seeds. Now founder and designer Marcie Finney Ditto will shine globally, appearing on QVC between 3-5 pm Tuesday, June 22. Mustard Seed Jewelry was named a winner of QVC and HSN’s The Big Find Search, an annual contest to discover the most unique and innovative products around the world.

Saint Bernard

The Dallas-based experiential lifestyle store has opened its fourth location in a former Pier 1 Imports store at the Shops of Southlake, 1275 E Southlake Blvd. The 14,000-square-foot store features women's and men's contemporary clothing, a full service ski shop, and a men's and children's play area. There's even a lounge with a bar featuring an espresso machine, draft beer, and wine on tap.

The Tailory New York

Here's a special treat for Dallasites looking for a new custom look. This woman-owned and operated bespoke suiting company is popping up at Virgin Hotels Dallas on June 23-26 for custom fittings. Reserve your spot between 10 am and 7 pm for one-on-one time with brand experts. Pieces start at $175 and are delivered to you within 4-6 weeks post appointment.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s newest boutique is a grand, 2,500-square-foot store that opened June 17 at Legacy West in Plano. Prominently located in the shopping center's newest building across from Legacy Hall, the boutique not only features the jewelry house's latest designs but is touted as the premier local destination for the largest assortment of luxury, masterfully cut engagement rings, including just-launched men's engagement rings.

Warby Parker

The eyewear brand's retail presence is expanding in North Texas with two new stores: at 3010 N. Henderson Ave. Space 100B (a relocation of another nearby store), now open; and 5290 Belt Line Rd. in Addison's Prestonwood Place Mall (opening June 26). Both locations carry their full optical and sun eyewear offerings, including their new Sun Standard collection.

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.