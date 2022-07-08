Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for July

Though this month's shopping roundup be small, it is mighty. It's the month for a famous annual sale, a few blink-or-you'll-miss-them pop-up events, and a new designer collection for well-dressed pets.

Axel Arigato

Those in need of a footwear upgrade should check out this traveling pop-up that will be at Neiman Marcus NorthPark from July 28 to August 18. Axel Arigato’s pop-up will showcase the brand’s latest footwear, including several exclusive styles for those that visit this event.

Gucci

Pets need designer, too. The House recently rolled out a wide-ranging selection of items designed for dogs and cats that combines high-quality materials and craftsmanship with innovation. Think collars, harnesses, leashes, made-to-order miniature couches for lounging, and more. The collection is available to shop locally at the Gucci boutique at Galleria Dallas and online.

Kimbell Art Museum

Here's an extra incentive to trek to Fort Worth for a museum day: The Kimbell Art Museum's annual Summer Shop Sale runs July 5-24 and features jewelry, books, and handcrafted objects from around the world, up to 75 percent off. Examples include telephone-wire cuff bracelets made in South Africa ($30), banana-fiber note cards made in Kenya ($8), mudcloth and leather wallets made in Mali ($30-$40), and soapstone dishes and décor made in Kenya ($8-$28).

Nordstrom

Unless you have been living under a shopping rock, you've heard of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This year, the sale runs from July 15 through July 31 in stores and online, with prices going back up on August 1. Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop early during Early Access, beginning July 9 or earlier depending on their Nordy Club Cardmember status.

Tory Burch

The effortlessly chic Summer Capsule Collection is available online and at select Tory Burch boutiques, including NorthPark Center, beginning July 15. The capsule is a limited-edition collection of signature pieces, reissued in exclusive color-block and graphic prints. From bold contrast of primary colors to basket-weave prints, nostalgic abounds in the very best way and serves as the perfect pulse to give your midsummer wardrobe some added energy.

Wildlike

This chic piercing studio is celebrating its first birthday on Saturday, July 9 from 1-4 pm, with beats by Edolena, free piercings, boozie slushies, ice cream, and more. Wildlike is encouraging guests to a bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to event beneficiary The Birthday Party Project. In keeping with the nonprofit organization's purpose, the Wildlike team will then host a birthday party for children with birthdays in July at a local shelter.

ZSpoke

The brand with over two decades of experience outfitting dapper gentlemen will host an exclusive made-to-measure trunk show in Victory Park's PNC Plaza, July 15 and July 16, 10 am-6 pm. The event will showcase the variety of choice in fabrics, patterns, and fit. All attendees will receive 15 percent off all made-to-measure purchases. To schedule a one-on-one appointment with Z, email z@zspoke.co or call or text 214-632-6843.