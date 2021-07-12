Small Macy's store once a big deal for Dallas-Fort Worth checks out — for now

The paint had barely dried when the pandemic forced Market by Macy's at Southlake Town Square to close in March 2020 after it had just made its national debut on February 6.

The brand's first-ever smaller-format department store-plus-restaurant then reopened per state and local guidelines, and gave it a go — until now. The store has just closed again for new paint, literally and figuratively.

"This store will be closed temporarily starting July 10th so that we can create a new & exciting shopping experience for you!" says a statement on their website.

They say they'll reopen in October 2021 but don't indicate what the new "shopping experience" may be.

Jacqueline King, director of external communications, told Community Impact the company will use this experience as a learning opportunity, saying, "Market by Macy’s Southlake will undergo renovations to create a brighter and more open shopping environment for our customers to showcase the best of Macy’s fashion as your personal style source."

There's no indication that it's part of a wave of store closures announced earlier this year. Nor are they saying specifically that it might become a Macy's Backstage "off-price" (aka discount) store, a concept that debuted locally in Allen recently and wouldn't totally make sense in upscale Southlake.

Market by Macy's, an attempt to fend off a "retail apocalypse" that was already happening before COVID-19, opened in February 2020 with just 20,000 square feet, significantly smaller than the usual 100,000 square feet (or bigger) that old-school department stores had always had.

The store also incorporated an in-house eatery open for breakfast and lunch.

At the time, Macy's touted it thusly: "The store is an immersive shopping experience that celebrates discovery, community, and convenience by offering distinctive products curated with an editorial approach. Market by Macy’s retail assortment includes a curated selection of the best of Macy’s branded fashion offerings mixed with newness from specialty designers and local Texas brands for men, women, kids and the home."

A second Tarrant County Market by Macy's opened in Fort Wort's WestBend lifestyle shopping center in January 2021.

That store remains open.

---

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.