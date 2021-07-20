Galleria Dallas is abuzz with 5 new shops all opening this summer

With going out sort of back again, Galleria Dallas has a slate of new store openings that are either coming soon or already here.

A release lists five new vendors - four of which are women-owned small businesses who are either opening their first location or expanding with a second.

Here's the list:

Mallow Box

Gourmet marshmallow and s'mores bar is from Martha Ware, who founded a marshmallow company in 2018, selling gourmet marshmallows via her website mallowbox.com and at pop-up shops at malls and other venues before opening her first mall store at Willow Bend in Plano in 2019. The menu includes s'mores, hot and cold drinks, shakes, bowls, skewers, and s'mores milkshakes. Marshmallows come in a variety of flavors such as chocolate and cream, maple bourbon with bacon bits, lemon, and banana rum.

It is now open on the rink level.

Eye Candy Couture

Founded in 2017 by Sierra Lentz, Eye Candy Couture is a female-owned company based in Houston. They sell fun, flirty and fashionable fashion at affordable prices. "We don't do basic," they say on their Instagram page. This will be their second store. They initially launched online in 2017 before opening their first location at the Houston Galleria in 2019.

They'll open in July on level 2 next to LensCrafters.

Mosaic Makers Collective

Bishop Arts shop featuring products designed by Texas women is opening its second location at Galleria Dallas in July. A soft opening began July 12, with a grand opening slated for July 31-August 1.

The new location will be located on level 2 of Galleria Dallas and will feature works from 45 Texas women. The shop will be a higher-end version of the original location in Bishop Arts, but will feature some of the same best sellers from the first location. Kay Sensenig Schilthuis founded Mosaic Makers Collective in 2018.

Zagg Store

This vendor already had a kiosk location on level 1 of Galleria Dallas, but now they're moving on up to a storefront on level 3, where they'll be able to sell more of their InvisibleShield mobile phone screen protection, wireless keyboards, audio options and more.

They'll open at the beginning of August.

Eloteca

Yummy food place will specialize in unique elotes experiences, featuring signature combinations, as well as a build-your-own option. They'll also offer catering.

This is the first location of this woman-owned business, and it will open August 1 on the rink level.

Galleria Dallas already has more than 200 retailers, restaurants, and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, American Girl, and the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor. And that's not even mentioning the ice skating rink.