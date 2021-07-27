It's go time for Dallas Running Company's new store in the 'burbs

Running shoe shoppers, take your marks. After teasing it on Facebook earlier this month, Dallas Running Company has crossed the finish line on its third location.

Doors opened at the new Southlake Town Square store on Saturday, July 24. Did it purposely happen on Olympics opening weekend? Maybe, maybe not, but smart timing nonetheless.

Local runners inspired by marathoners, triathloners, and track stars at the Tokyo Games (or those still trying to drop their quarantine-15) can expect the same services and experience as the brand's Dallas and Plano stores and sister store Fort Worth Running Company. These include expert shoe fittings using 3-D scanners and gait analysis and, of course, a vast but well-edited selection of high-quality active and leisure apparel, accessories, and gear.

You name a brand of running or walking shoe, and they've got it — Asics, Adidas, New Balance, Saucony, Nike, and many more.

The company offers group shopping events in a private setting after hours, and personal shopping attention to individuals throughout the day.

A schedule of social runs and community events appears to be coming soon on the website, but here are some to get started.

"Our mission at Dallas Running Company is to provide the best service experience to our clients," the company says. "We strive to build individual relationships with each customer so that we can customize each experience and shoe fitting. Our promise to you is to provide premium knowledge, premium product, and premium service."

The store is at 120 State St., Southlake; for more information, visit the store's website.