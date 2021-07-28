Dallas-based Dondolo teams up with deserving kids for adorable back-to-school collection

A Dallas-based lifestyle and clothing brand is launching a back-to-school collection with A+ purpose: Dondolo's first-ever Dondolo Gives Collection will benefit The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, whose mission is to provide high-quality early education services to children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.

An impressive 50 percent of each purchase from the collection will go directly to The Rise School, according to a release.

But beyond just giving proceeds to the school, Dondolo worked with its kids to come up with the line, as pieces were inspired by artwork created by Rise School students.

Details from the students' art — such as apples and sunshine — were incorporated into a custom fabric designed by local artist and Dondolo team member Carolina Moua, the release says.

The collection includes pieces girls, boys, and for women — perfect for moms to match their littles for those all-important first-day-of-school snaps. There are adorable dresses, jon jons, backpack, hairbows, and more; prices range from about $14-$160.

It's not the first time Dondolo has worked with the Ashford Rise School. For the past four years, the brand has participated in the school's annual benefit fashion show, Runway to Rise.

"Our new collection is a beautiful extension of the relationship we’ve built with The Rise School and the amazing families and students," says Dondolo founder and designer Catalina Gonzalez in the release. "We’re honored to continue our support with this special collection."

Giving back is part of the brand's ethos. Each design is manufactured ethically, and with the purpose of supporting social causes that help mothers and children in need. Their clothing is manufactured in Colombia, where they employ local women, allowing them to earn funds needed to care for their children.

The Ashford Rise School provides speech, occupational, physical, and music therapy help to meet students’ needs, ages 6 months to 6 years.

The back-to-school collection will be available Thursday, July 29 exclusively online at Dondolo.com.