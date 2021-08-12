Where to shop in Dallas right now: 10 must-hit stores for August

Back to school. Back to school. How does a red hot Texas summer seem to both linger and slip through our fingertips simultaneously? And whether you are excited or less than enthused about the month of August, we are here to supplement your serotonin with a solid lineup of retail therapy. Where are you headed first?

Allie + Bess

The Dallas-based, women-owned jewelry brand has just launched its inaugural Game Day Collection of stackable beaded bracelets that was designed with tailgaters and college students in mind. The initial line features 22 curated stacks that are available in various sizes, and additional stacks will be added each week. Not seeing your school represented? Shoppers can even create their own stack featuring their favorite team's colors; use the code GAMEDAY10 for 10 percent off.

Birdy Grey

Calling all brides and bridal parties: The darling dress brand known for its $99 bridesmaids dresses is popping up at Neighborhood Goods in Plano. This two-day event, happening on Friday, August 13 from 11 am-5 pm and Saturday, August 14 from 10 am-5 pm, is the perfect opportunity to peruse posh bridesmaids dresses with your pals. Perks for attending include free shipping and swatches. RSVP here.

Black Business Month at Legacy West

In honor of Black Business Month, every Thursday through Sunday, August 12-29, the Legacy West shopping center in Plano will host pop-up shops featuring different Black-owned businesses, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local vendors. The lineup includes Just M Case (face masks and PPE), Artistry of Essential Oils (essential oils), House of Dasha (women's fashion in sizes small-3X), TuffBaby's Organic Essentials (natural healing products), Aubri Jaiel Beauty (healthy skincare), and much more. For a complete schedule of vendors, visit the website.

Camilla

Australia's famed Bondi Beach-based brand, founded by designer and artist Camilla Franks, is ready to showcase its bespoke bohemian pieces to Dallas. They've opened their first Texas location in Dallas' NorthPark Center. Offerings include women's, men's, and children's fashion, swim, and accessories. There is also a small home collection. The new boutique is located on level one near Nordstrom and next to Psycho Bunny.

Dondolo

The Dallas-based lifestyle and children's clothing brand led by Catalina Gonzalez has launched a first-of-its-kind collection just in time for school. The Dondolo Gives Collection benefits The Ashford Rise School of Dallas, which aims to provide high-quality early education services to children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment. Fifty percent of each purchase will go directly to the school. Check out the collection here.

Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio

Those with a passion for both philanthropy and interior design look forward to this pop-up all year. The nearly month-long event is the perfect time to shop various vignettes put together by prominent local designers. Proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity, which helps families with children escape poverty and homelessness through design. This year's pop-up is located at 175 Oak Lawn Avenue and is open to the public 10 am-5 pm daily, August 27-September 25. A full list of designers can be found here.

Fashionphile

The ultimate online source for second-hand, luxurious handbags and accessories has a new partnership with Plano's Neighborhood Goods. A curated selection of Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Celine, and more will now be showcased on the floor of this retail space as a way to kick off a long-term partnership with the store.

Kittenish

The brainchild of country singer and influencer Jessie James Decker, wife of former NFL pro Eric Decker (who's president of the company), Kittenish is opening its third location overall, and first in Texas, at Dallas' West Village on Saturday, August 14. Decker founded the fun and flirty brand with the intent of creating outfits that let women express themselves through fashion. The West Village store is at 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 315.

Knox Street Pop-Up Park Event

Dallasites are invited to give back on Saturday, August 21 by attending this pop-up park event in partnership with Community Partners of Dallas. From 9 am to 2 pm, shoppers can stop by 3311 Knox St. to donate school supplies for local students. Once you've given your goods, enjoy food and drink, crafts, and of course all of your favorite retail vendors. Click here for a list of the most-needed school supplies.

Uptown Night Markets

McKinney & Olive is kicking off a new monthly market on August 13 that is sure to be a poppin' time on the outdoor piazza. Attendees can shop booths full of locally made goods while simultaneously enjoying food and drinks, live music, and lawn games. This free event lasts from 6-10 pm and all ages are welcome.