Celeb-approved Australian designer debuts first Texas boutique at NorthPark Dallas

A popular Australian designer is bringing her beachy-bohemian styles to Dallas: Camilla Franks' Camilla boutique will debut Friday, July 23 at NorthPark Center.

Opening on level one next to Psycho Bunny, this is the brand's first storefront in Texas and only its third in the United States, behind shops in Miami, Florida and Costa Mesa, California.

“I want everyone to feel as though they've fallen down the rabbit hole when stepping across the threshold into my new Dallas boutique," Franks says in a release. "Regardless of whether it's your first time in one of our spaces or just your first time this week, we want you to experience our magic, and leave a new person, knowing yourself that little bit better.”

Founded in 2004 in the famed Bondi Beach area of Sydney, Australia, Camilla touts itself as "a borderless brand that colors the world." Specifically, they explain, Franks finds inspiration in far-away cultures, collecting artifacts and images that inspire her designs.

"She immerses herself in worlds of the unknown, to create pieces that are treasured by collectors," the release says. "Prints are hand-drawn and painted by in-house artists, pieces cut and sewn by hand, and every crystal or embellishment is applied with precision."

Her vibrant aesthetic can be seen on women's and men's, occasion, and relaxed wear — including (of course, coming from Australia) swimwear. According to the website, Camilla also carries a full range of accessories, including jewelry, bags, travel essentials, and face masks.

A size-inclusive brand, women's garments — including select kimonos, short dresses, and jump suits — range from Petites XXS to 4XL.

In 15 years, the designer has developed a global celebrity following, including Beyonce, Nicole Scherzinger, Sofia Vergara, Gwen Stefani, Jenifer Lopez, Lizzo, Jessica Alba, and Goldie Hawn. Her designs are reportedly sold in 56 countries, mainly through high-end retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

Dallas shoppers will get a first crack at Camilla's new fall collection, called "Time Trippin,'" in which the designer travels back in time to evoke a darker, moodier era — last year.

"During (2020) the world seemingly stopped, and we were unable to travel and get off the beaten path, which is how we usually develop our prints," she says. "Our wings were clipped, so we had to think outside the box. We used the collection as a form of escapism and we traveled back in time seeking inspiration from artists, lovers, poets, architects, and dreamers of times past."

Prints have names like Warrior Wanderlust, Call of the Cathedral, Palace Playhouse, and more.

To celebrate the opening of the NorthPark boutique, Camilla will be treating guests to champagne, music, and a free gift with purchase on July 24-25.

Regular hours will be 10 am-8 pm Monday through Saturday and 12-6 pm Sunday.