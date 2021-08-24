New Black-owned med spa in Dallas' Design District peels away barriers to beauty treatments

A new Design District aesthetics studio focused on diversity and inclusivity wants to make Dallasites look great and feel even better — no matter their skin challenges or previous experience with modern beauty treatments. Mysa Medical & Wellness Spa opened Saturday, August 21 at 2629 N. Stemmons Fwy., Suite 103.

Founded by Cameroon native and registered nurse Ryan Abety, Mysa touts itself as the first Black woman-owned medical spa in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I created Mysa to be a space where people’s physical, mental, and emotional wellness are prioritized,” Abety says in a news release.

She founded the spa after seeing a need from a previous practice. While working as a nurse injector out of a one-room suite in Uptown Dallas, Abety says, she found herself turning down clients because she couldn’t address all of their concerns; her small space limited the number of services she could offer. So she re-evaluated her environment and spent nearly two years planning and designing the new studio, she says.

Mysa is a Swedish word that means “to do something that is pleasurable," which, Abety says, encompasses what she wants the spa to be for her customers — a place where they can relax and indulge in their beauty and wellness routine.

She intends for it to be a "destination," in fact, that offers a wider range of services than almost any other place in the city, she says. The dizzying menu includes injectable treatments, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, facials, skincare services, massages, body treatments, waxing, nail care, microblading, lash treatments, and IV hydration therapy for both individuals and couples.

"So no matter your age, your skin type or your goals, Mysa will help you achieve your definition of beauty,” Abety says.

According to the website, some of the most unique treatments and pricing include:

Facial Smoothie Masks, $125

"Buff Bum" (facial for the backside), $130

Immunity & Allergy IV therapy, $150

The Hangover Cure IV therapy, $160

Korean Bath House (body scrub, wrap, and masks), $175

Microneedling + PRP (platelet ready plasma) Facial, $250

Men's "Feel the Beard" (beard enhancement) Facial, $280

Double Chin, $1,500 for a package of 3 treatments

Full Face Snatch (multiple treatments/injectors), $2,500

Mysa's Nail Department carries more than 300 different colors of custom acrylic powders or gel polishes and offers manicures, pedicures, acrylics extensions, nail piercings, and more.

Bachelorette and bridal parties can be booked starting at $300 each, with additional services such as transportation and customized apparel offered as add-ons. Couples' retreat options include massages, facials, and IV therapies starting at $600 for two.

In addition, Mysa also sells its own line of vegan beauty and wellness products, in collaboration with fellow Black women-owned brands Brea’s Candles and Nolaskinsentials.

All services all performed by Mysa's staff of trained aestheticians and nurse injectors who provide a holistic approach to beauty, the founder says.

Regular operating hours are 10 am-6 pm Tuesday through Friday, 9 am-6 pm Saturday, and Mondays by appointment only. For more information and bookings, visit the website.