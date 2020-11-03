Just in time for holiday shopping, West Village in Uptown is debuting a chic new boutique. Called M.K.T. DAL, it's the passion project of Stephen Swetish, a 21-year veteran of the fashion wholesale business.

"All of these vendors are small businesses and brands," he says. "All are Texans and local to DFW, with the exception of one from College Station. And all work tirelessly to make their dreams come true, support their families, and give the best version of themselves through their talents. I'm so happy to have built M. K. T. as a platform for them and others."

Swetish says that vendors will change from time to time, keeping the assortment fresh and extending the opportunity to other local brands and companies.

For the opening lineup, shoppers can expect to find everything from trendy clothing to a cult jewelry line to a bohemian brand that was previously available only online. There are also oodles of gift options like bath bombs, candles, and cocktail kits — just when we all need fresh ideas for friends and family.

M.K.T DAL also showcases original artwork, spanning portraits of iconic Dallas imagery to cheeky paintings of celebrities done in vibrant colors. It's also the place to find photographic prints by James Nowak, rendered on acid-free, archival-standard paper and framed with museum-quality glass.

"I love fashion, art, fun, and directing trends," says Swetish. "And I hope that is given in spades when someone walks through the door."

While you're in West Village checking out M.K.T DAL, don't forget to pop into the district's other outstanding stores to finish up your holiday shopping.

Nickel & Suede is another hot stop for jewelry. The Kansas City-based brand chose West Village for its first Texas store, bringing its classic teardrop leather earrings, cuffs, chokers, and more to fashionable Dallasities. The store also sells T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and art prints and bags, with all products made in the United States.

Of course, you can't overlook Kendra Scott. The Austin-founded jewelry store is synonymous with Texas, and now The Lone Star State and Oklahoma stores will be the exclusive carriers of a limited-edition Dallas Cowboys suite. Plus. 20 percent of the sales price from every purchase benefits the American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge, which will provide free housing for cancer patients and their families while undergoing treatment in the Dallas area beginning spring 2021.

The Nicole Kwon Concept Store brings together curated designs from internationally recognized designers, carrying womenswear lines like A.L.C., Iro, Rachel Comey, and more. Besides clothing, it sells everything from leather goods to evening wear.

The ultimate closet to find an entire outfit for under $300, y&i clothing boutique is a stylish source for ensembles that can be worn for a day at the office, at drinks with friends, or for a night out on the town.

Bringing beachy vibes to Texas, Planet Blue is the place to find boho-chic clothing that exemplifies a wild and free spirit.

Dallas' first niche perfumery, The Scent Room, opened in May 2019 and has been helping the city smell delightful ever since. With 30-plus collections and almost 350 scents, there's something for everyone. You don't have to walk in knowing exactly what you want — the staff will take you on a scent journey to discover exactly the right fragrance for you or someone else.

It's similar at Teasom Tea, where the selection of artisanal iced teas was developed by a tea sommelier, and staff are happy to help you figure out your new favorite flavor. A delicious alternative to coffee, the teas also come in 100-percent biodegradable tea bags and are served with alternative straws. On $10 Tuesdays, you can enjoy a sandwich or salad and a cup of tea for only $10.

Perhaps the greatest gift you can give someone is the time to relax, so stop by Face Haus to pick up a voucher entitling the recipient to a rejuvenating facial. New to the already impressive roster of services are a high-tech, no-touch LED treatment series that only takes 20 minutes and a smart skin analysis that was developed at MIT. The gift for you is that these spa-grade, full-fuss facial in a fuss-free environment are offered for less than at traditional spas, so perhaps get one yourself or sign up for the monthly membership.

At the end of your shopping extravaganza escape to Upside West Village, atop the Canopy by Hilton Hotel. Relax and enjoy cocktails and light bites with friends in the socially safe environment, with a premier rooftop view of the city's skyline. Reservations are required, and can be made by emailing reservations.upside@gmail.com.