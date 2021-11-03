Dapper new salon and spa at The Star in Frisco is just for gents

A high-end salon that calls itself a "male grooming and lifestyle club" has opened at The Star in Frisco: The Gents Place debuted October 27 in the bustling shopping and dining district that's also home to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and practice facilities.

According to a release, The Gents Place combines the exclusivity of an old-world speakeasy with an upscale country club environment. They offer haircuts, shaves, and other grooming services at prices that some guys might balk at, but considering it's their fourth location in DFW (after Uptown, Southlake, and Fort Worth), plenty of guys do not.

Services include:

3-Course, 5-Course, or 7-Course Hair Service (shampoo, haircut, styling, hot neck shave, and more), $50, $60, or $80

Permanent Gray Cover Up, $60

The Gents Place Head Shave, $50

Junior Gents Cut for 12-and-under, $50

The Ostensible Natural Hair Color (coloring blending service), $60

Beard/Mustache Trim or "Impeccable Grooming" (neckline and hairline shave), $15

In accordance with the "club" idea, monthly and yearly memberships are offered, from $40 per month to $700 per year. Membership affords benefits like top-shelf beverages, standing reservations, service discounts, complimentary shoe shines, and use of facilities for special events.

In addition to offering men's grooming services, The Gents Place sells hard-to-find retail goods from all over the world, including its proprietary Rascal product line, offerings from Truefitt & Hill, Lakme, and others.

“I am thrilled to be opening The Gents Place at The Star, as I couldn’t imagine a better fit for our men’s grooming and lifestyle club,” says Ben Davis, founder and president of The Gents Place, in the release. “We are uniquely positioned in the men’s grooming industry, and I believe that having a club location at The Star will only build on our momentum and elevate our brand."

The salon is at 6775 Cowboys Way, Suite 1320, in Frisco. Hours are 8 am-8 pm Monday-Friday, 8 am-7 pm Friday, and 8 am-6 pm Saturday; closed Sunday.