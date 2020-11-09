Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for November

Shopping online might be the way of the future, but for now, there is still plenty of action in Dallas stores. Whether you want to splurge on a hard-to-find item at The SIL pop-up at The Mansion on Turtle Creek or indulge in winter beauty products at a newly expanded Bluemercury, these shops have their doors open and waiting.

Billy Reid x Mumford & Sons

Southern gentleman-designer Billy Reid and Mumford & Sons have collaborated to design a capsule collection inspired by the band's new Delta Tour EP. The collection launched November 9, and the EP launches November 20. Reid has dressed the band for many shoots and appearances through the years and they have always wanted to create a capsule together, a spokesperson says. The collection is a Gentlemen of the Road project, and all of Mumford & Sons' proceeds from the capsule will benefit the Equal Justice Initiative. Read more about the new Billy Reid boutique at NorthPark Center here.

Bluemercury

Those who have been patiently waiting for the expansion of this beloved beauty shop at 83 Highland Park Village will be elated to hear that a grand opening has been slated for November 13. The new space is double the size of the original space. The boutique also includes an 836-square-foot mezzanine that offers the brand's Conscious Beauty Program. Shoppers will earn $20 in rewards cash for every $100 spent at the new boutique on November 13 and 14.

Lovisa

This fashion jewelry boutique is one of three new shops at Galleria Dallas. It offers earrings, hair accessories, necklaces, bracelets, rings, kids’ accessories, face masks, and ear piercing. Since launching in 2010, Lovisa now has more than 400 stores in 15 countries globally, including one at the Parks Mall in Arlington that opened in 2019. The Galleria boutique is on level two near Altar’d State.

Mi Golondrina

Dallasites cannot get enough of this brand and its blouses and dresses that are crafted by more than 600 artisans all over Mexico. Owner Cristina Lynch has launched a holiday collection of apparel plus tree skirts, Christmas ornaments, table runners, and more. Prices run about $35 for a three-ornament set to $450 for the gorgeous "Falda de Navidad" tree skirt that was hand-embroidered and woven on a backstrap loom by a community in Zinacantan, Chiapas.

M.K.T. DAL

New in West Village, this chic boutique founded by 21-year-old Stephen Swetish is offering small businesses based in DFW (and throughout Texas) a place to showcase their goods. Think clothes, jewelry, and even home goods with the intention of rotating product and product lines to keep the store fresh. For the opening lineup, shoppers can expect to find everything from trendy clothing to a cult jewelry line to a bohemian brand that was previously available only online. There are also oodles of gift options like bath bombs, candles, and cocktail kits.

Pier 1

The revered home goods name, formerly headquartered in Fort Worth, is getting new life as a Dallas-based online store. This comes after Pier 1 went bankrupt in May 2020, much to the dismay of its loyal following. The new online presence offers the same assortment of furniture, lighting, fragrance, tableware, and décor they've offered since they were founded in 1962.

The SIL Dallas Pop-Up

The Mansion on Turtle Creek is hosting this online shop operated by Natalie Bloomingdale. The SIL — Stuff I Like — is known for exclusive pieces that even fierce fashionistas have trouble finding anywhere else. Confirmed designers include Chasseur NYC, Tish Cox, Sue Sartor, Cassandra Collections, and more. The event is taking place in the hotel's penthouse suites November 18-19 from 10 am to 6 pm. Guests are required to RSVP to ensure proper social distancing is maintained.

Verdin Bridal New York Trunk Show

Great news for Dallas brides who are on the hunt for the perfect dress during these uncertain times. This exclusive trunk show is happening at Stanley Korshak Bridal November 12-23 and will showcase styles from designer Gustavo Nunez's new Fall 2021 collection. These gowns, which will be in store only for the trunk show, feature looks for a new generation of brides by incorporating the feeling of American sportswear. Make your appointment here.