Life Time fitness chain to open first-of-its-kind athletic resort in Frisco

Frisco is getting a Life Time of its own: Life Time, the Minnesota-based chain of health clubs, is opening facility in early 2022 off Legacy Drive, just west of the Dallas North Tollway, that a release promises will be a "first-of-its-kind athletic resort" in Frisco.

Life Time Frisco will cover more than 16 acres with a 2-story, 124,000-square-foot building; an additional 30,000-square-foot outdoor beach club; and 10 outdoor tennis and eight pickleball courts.

The facility will serve virtually all ages, we're talking 9 months to 90+, from a Kids Academy to programming for active agers — their nice way of saying "senior citizens"; Midwesterners are always so nice.

For the spry generations in between, they'll have barre, cardio & strength group classes, indoor cycling, Pilates, and yoga.

More than 400 pieces of cardio, strength, and functional training equipment will fill the exercise floor, which also includes space for smaller group training programs taught by certified trainers with programs focusing on strength, endurance, and athletic functional movements.

Amenities include:

Kids Academy featuring dedicated Kids Studio classes, sports training through GameFace Sport, Spanish immersion, homework help, outdoor play area, and Kids Gym (for kids starting at 3 months and for up to 2.5 hours daily)

LT Recovery, a space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports & athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic & physical therapy care

LifeSpa, full-service salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician, and massage

LifeCafe, a wholesome, real-food cafe with indoor and outdoor dining

Outdoor Beach Club with cabana and lounge seating, indoor aquatic center with leisure and lap pools, two regulation-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues & skills training, dressing rooms, whirlpool & cold plunge suites

Life Time — which used to be called Life Time Fitness until a name change in 2017 — currently operates 10 Life Time locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. By square footage, the new Frisco location will come in pretty high, with only Allen and Mansfield bigger at 129,000 square feet each. In comparison, inner-city locations such as Addison and Highland Park are under 70,000 square feet. The 'burbs get more room, but remember, the 'burbs don't have easy access to the sophisticated mix of goods and services one enjoys in Dallas proper.

The health club world really took a hit from the pandemic, but Lance Miller, who is Dallas' area director for Life Time says that the industry has seen a big comeback. Life Time was lucky that none of its 150+ locations closed; in fact, the company opened seven clubs in 2021 including one at GreenStreet in Houston.

They also launched a variety of remote services such as on-demand and livestream classes and virtual personal training.

"There’s no denying the impact this pandemic has had on many industries and certainly health clubs were dramatically impacted during the time of closure," Miller says. "But our members returned to our clubs and new members have continued to join. During these months, it’s been reenforced that people crave the in-person community they have at Life Time, while appreciating the flexibility of livestream classes and other ways to stay engaged when getting to Life Time isn't in the cards."

Frisco is one of more than 10 new Life Time resorts to open in 2022. They've set up a Preview Center, now open at 4913 Throne Hall Dr. where they're laying out exclusive founding membership opportunities Monday-Thursday 9 am-8 pm and Friday-Sunday 9 am-6 pm.