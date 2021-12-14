Innovative East Coast med spa resurfaces in Dallas area with new Plano studio

An Atlanta-based boutique med spa has just tucked into Plano's Legacy West shopping center: OVME (pronounced “of me”) opened December 6 as the brand's second Dallas-area location, third in Texas, and 12th nationwide.

OVME’s newest studio offers minimally invasive cosmetic services using innovative techniques with an expertly trained medical staff. Services include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Dysport, hydration therapy, Kybella, RF microneedling, laser resurfacing, QWO cellulite treatments, laser hair removal, photo facials, Hydrafacials, and more.

“We’re excited to bring OVME to Plano and to expand our brand in our newest location in Texas,” says Dr. Mark McKenna, OVME founder and chief medical officer, in a release. “The Plano studio is perfectly located in the Legacy West shopping center, which further embodies OVME’s standard of providing a luxury experience, as it is surrounded by elevated shopping and restaurants."

The Plano location is an upscale, contemporary studio with six treatment rooms, including dedicated spaces for laser procedures and facials, the release says. A “moss wall” in the waiting area serves as a skincare boutique with a well-edited roster of products from popular brands like SkinMedica and Revision, along with OVME’s proprietary line of medical grade skincare products.

Services are provided by appointment or walk-in, the website says. Memberships are available for $50 or $99 per month and will provide complimentary weekly B-12 shots, guaranteed same-day Botox appointments, VIP access to OVME events, and — most importantly — product and service discounts. For example, an Elite Hydrafacial runs $300 for non-members, $270 for "access" members, and $255 for "elite" members. More pricing here.

McKenna founded OVME in 2017 in Atlanta to provide high-quality, minimally invasive cosmetic services to aspiring women and men in select markets, the company says.

OMVE currently has 12 studios in 11 cities across the U.S., and the stage is set for more than 10 additional openings in 2022. The first Dallas-area OVME opened in 2019 in Turtle Creek; there's also a location in Houston.

To celebrate the OVME Plano studio opening, OVME is offering its Elite membership at the VIP founding member rate of $79.20 per month for the life of the membership (regularly $99). Elite members receive complimentary weekly B12 shots and a complimentary signature facial or chemical peel monthly, in addition to discounts on all services and retail products, guaranteed same-day Botox appointments, and exclusive access to OVME events.

Find it at 7500 Windrose Ave., Suite B192; for more information and bookings, visit the website.