Austin-based cryotherapy chain brings deep freeze to Dallas

Cryotherapy, a wellness trend that seemed to be fizzling in Dallas-Fort Worth, is churning once more with the expansion of Austin-based Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy into North Texas. Three new local facilities — in Dallas' Preston Forest and Lovers Lane neighborhoods, and Southlake — are expected to open in early 2021.

Restore says in a release that it addresses "the fastest growing segments of wellness: helping people in need of chronic pain management, accelerated injury recovery, improved athletic performance, enhanced immune wellness, and healthspan longevity."

Popular services include:

Whole Body Cryotherapy. A cold therapy which immerses the body in temperatures as low as -260oF for up to 3 minutes. It is said to releases endorphins and reduces inflammation in the body, providing a mood and energy boost, relieving muscle pain, improving sleep, and burning 500-800 calories per session.

IV Therapy. IV therapies are said to deliver vital hydration and micronutrients that provide multiple benefits, including helping detoxify the body and improving its immune function, brain health, energy, and longevity.

Their menu also includes:

stretch therapy

mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy

infrared sauna

red and near infrared light therapy

compression therapy

HydraFacial and Cryoskin facials

slimming and toning treatments

Restore, which was founded in Austin in 2015 and has been rapidly expanding nationwide, recently opened its 71st location.

“We are excited to expand our services to the Dallas market in our mission to make our wellness services accessible and affordable for all,” says CEO Jim Donnelly in the release. "Our goal is to help the communities we work with dial in on their wellness needs so that they can feel better for longer and do more of what they love.”