Cowboys Couture
Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb teams up with Abercrombie on new collection
A Dallas Cowboy with a winning look has parlayed his pre-game drip into a clothing line. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has partnered with Abercrombie & Fitch to build a 19-piece capsule collection that is available in stores and online Thursday, November 5.
Treating the tunnel walk to the stadium like a runway is a time-honored tradition in the NFL. Lamb has followed in the footsteps of Cowboys No. 88s who came before him - think Michael Irvin in the 1990s - embracing his own distinctive look, refining it with help from fashion pros, and strutting for the cameras. Even on the field, Lamb has been noticed for his bracelets, gloves, sleeves, pads, shoes, and mid-game helmet-set changes.
“I’ve always put effort into my personal style and it was a fun experience to be able to have a say in the design process,” Lamb says in a release. He says that Abercrombie has become a go-to brand for him when not on the field, adding, “it was awesome to work with the team to create a wardrobe capsule that fits my lifestyle.”
In 2025, Abercrombie signed a multi-year deal with both the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys to become an official fashion partner. Before that, the retailer licensed NFL products and operated a styling concierge program with McLaren Racing that dresses athletes before events and game-day arrivals.
The brand, discussing the role of NFL players in the fashion industry, tells Fashion United that Abercrombie has been at the intersection of fashion, sport, and culture throughout its entire 134-year history.
Lamb's line includes outerwear, knitwear, shirts, trousers, and neckties. Photo courtesy Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie’s president Corey Robinson says in a statement that Lamb has been a significant part of the company's storytelling (read: advertising) since the launch of its NFL partnerships, and he is pleased to continue their relationship.
Other NFL players have also been tapped to work with Abercrombie. New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers recently posed for an Abercrombie photo shoot with models Emily Ratajkowski and Paloma Elsesser to promote denim.
Lamb visited Abercrombie’s design studio at its Ohio headquarters, where he selected the color palette and fabrics and worked with designers on silhouettes. The new collection includes outerwear, knitwear, shirts, trousers, and neckties with nods to his profession, including his jersey number, 88, embossed onto buttons on the cardigan and embroidered onto the back pocket of the trousers.
“We were excited to welcome CeeDee to our design office for this project,” Robinson says in the release.
The CeeDee Lamb Edit is available for purchase online and in stores at NorthPark, Galleria Dallas, and Grapevine Mills. Prices range from $40-$260.