The November edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap's monthly guide to new retail openings and collaborations, highlights everything from luxury fashion and jewelry launches to family-friendly Western boots. This month brings first-time Dallas debuts, designer partnerships, and festive seasonal offerings perfect for holiday shopping.
Here's where to shop in Dallas right now:
Abercrombie & Fitch x Kemo Sabe
Abercrombie & Fitch has partnered with Aspen-based luxury Western retailer Kemo Sabe for its first-ever global retail collaboration. The 12-piece collection features leather belts, prairie dresses, miniskirts, leather-embellished denim, peasant blouses, and a turquoise lariat necklace. Available in both Classic and Curve Love fits, the collection launches online and in stores November 6.
Dick’s House of Sport x Gymshark
Gymshark is making its U.S. wholesale debut with a fully branded collaboration at Dick’s House of Sport in Dallas — one of only 12 locations nationally — showcasing popular Power and Vital collections. Mannequins modeled after Gymshark athletes, including three-time Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique Champion Ryan Terry, highlight the space. Apparel and accessories are priced from $16 to $70.
Indochino
Custom-suit brand Indochino has relocated from Knox Street to a new showroom in the West Village. The Dallas showroom neighbors other high-end menswear brands such as Suitsupply and State & Liberty Clothing, offering made-to-measure suits, shirts, and accessories in a stylish, modern space.
Gianvito Rossi
Milan-based footwear brand Gianvito Rossi has opened its first Texas boutique at NorthPark Center. The 1,800-square-foot space features pink velvet interiors and showcases pumps, crystal-embellished sandals, suede boots, and the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, titled “The Golden Edge,” inspired by Art Deco gold details.
La DoubleJ
Los Angeles-born, Milan-based lifestyle brand La DoubleJ, from journalist and vintage collector J.J. Martin, has opened its second U.S. boutique in Highland Park Village. The 1,300-square-foot space includes fashion, accessories, and homewares, plus a collaboration with Austin’s Allens Boots. With the exception of that collab, every single item for sale in the store is made in Italy.
LeLe Keller x Melissa Lovy
The new jewelry collaboration from the Dallas-based LeLe Keller launches November 4, featuring versatile everyday pieces with high-grade CZ stones, anti-tarnish coatings, and hypoallergenic surgical steel posts. Highlights include the Sophie Hoops ($158), Brighton Hoops ($188), Coco Studs ($110), and Dee Necklace ($165), inspired by LeLe Keller’s personal collection.
Market and House of Harlow
Highland Park Village’s Market has partnered with Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow for the debut of her Hathor and Bespoke collections, beginning November 7. The first is named for the Egyptian goddess of beauty and features necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets made with natural stones such as malachite, tiger’s eye, and onyx. The latter is Richie’s made-to-order demi-fine jewelry collection crafted with natural stones and pave diamonds. Richie will appear in-store from 12-4 pm that Friday to meet customers.
Nordstrom Rack, Prosper
The discount sibling of Nordstrom, the Seattle-based department store chain, just opened a location at the Gates of Prosper at 1191 Gates Pkwy. # 200, where it joins Target, Sephora, and HomeGoods. The store is a 26,000-square-foot space, featuring off-price apparel, accessories, beauty, home decor, and shoes at up to 70 percent off. This is the 10th location in the Dallas area.
Ross Dress for Less
Ross has opened two new locations on the northeast side of Dallas, in Mesquite and Garland, expanding its footprint and offering deeply discounted clothing, footwear, and home goods to value-conscious shoppers.
Sierra
The outdoor retailer Sierra — think of it like a TJ Maxx for adventure gear — has recently opened its second Texas location at The Village at Allen (the first was in San Antonio). Shoppers can expect outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment from popular brands, all at discounted prices.
Skims
The first Skims in North Texas is now open at NorthPark Center, located on Level One between Macy's and Dillard's. Founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, the brand has redefined women’s underwear, loungewear, and shapewear with solutions for every body, from everyday comfort to body-shaping essentials.
Tecovas Kids
Western boot brand Tecovas is introducing its first children’s collection, bringing mini cowboys and cowgirls the same craftsmanship as its adult boots. Styles include The Annie and The Doc, priced from $95-$125, in sizes ranging from toddlers to age six.
Texas Christkindl Market
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Texas Christkindl Market returns to Arlington November 21-23 and November 28-December 23, operating daily from 11 am-8 pm. Inspired by the city’s long-standing relationships with German sister cities Bad Königshofen and Rothenburg ob der Tauber, the market brings traditional German charm to Texas. Visitors can shop handcrafted gifts, collectibles, and exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise and enjoy seasonal food and beverages, live entertainment, children’s activities, and photos with Santa. The market takes place on the North Plaza of Globe Life Field, with free admission and complimentary parking in Texas Rangers’ Lot B on non-event days.