Brushed, Beautiful & Confident
Chic new hair salon blows into Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas
West Dallas is about to get a major glow-up. Brushed Beauty Salon, a chic new hybrid salon dedicated to celebrating all hair textures and styles, is set to open soon at Sylvan | Thirty, just minutes from downtown Dallas and Oak Cliff's Bishop Arts District.
The vision behind Brushed is as stylish as it is heartfelt: to create a space where everyone feels confident in their own hair. From sleek cuts and protective styles to natural curls, color transformations, bridal glam, and more, the salon will cater to clients of every texture, tone, and taste.
What sets Brushed apart is its hybrid salon model, a blend of the consistency of a traditional salon with the entrepreneurial spirit of independent stylists. This means beauty pros can rent and run their own chairs while guests enjoy a dynamic lineup of specialized talent, all under one sleek roof.
Photo courtesy of Brushed Beauty Salon
The new 3,600-square-foot space promises to be as welcoming as it is beautiful, featuring tons of natural light, chic seating, and a vibe that reflects the area’s creative, community-driven energy. Guests can also browse a curated retail section featuring hair-care and beauty products, with a special focus on small and local brands, making it easy to shop local while discovering new favorites.
Founder Chanel Jones says the salon’s mission goes beyond hair. “We wanted to create a space where everyone feels at home, whether you’re looking for a trusted stylist, exploring new styles, or shopping local beauty brands,” she says. “Brushed is about connection, creativity, and celebrating diversity.”
Brushed Beauty Salon will open later this year at 750 Fort Worth Ave., Suite H200, in Sylvan | Thirty. Beauty lovers can follow @brushedbeautysalon on Instagram for sneak peeks of the space, spotlights on the talented artists who will be working there, and the official grand-opening announcement.