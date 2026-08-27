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Charleston jewelry boutique Hart makes Texas debut on Dallas' Knox St.
Charleston-based personalized jewelry brand Hart is debuting its first Texas boutique in Dallas, and it couldn't have picked a better spot than the bustling Knox Street district.
The boutique will open Saturday, August 29 at 3212 Knox St., marking the company's fifth retail location nationwide, after stores in Charleston, New York, Nashville, and Nantucket.
According to a release, the Dallas shop will offer Hart's (officially styled HART) popular collection of talismans, chains, cords, bezel jewelry, earrings, and gemstone strands, designed to be mixed and layered. The brand is particularly known for personalized jewelry, with shoppers able to work one-on-one with a member of the Hart team to select symbols and talismans for a custom piece.
The Dallas location will also carry a collection of pieces created specifically for the Texas market, the owners say.
Exclusive Dallas charms at Hart.Photo by Kathy Tran
For the store's design, Hart worked with Dallas firm Burkle Creative, which specializes in residential, hospitality, and retail interiors.
"Hart has built a brand around meaningful pieces that tell a story, so our approach was to create a retail environment that feels equally personal," says Javier Burkle, Burkle Creative principal and creative director, in the release. "We wanted the Dallas store to honor Hart's Charleston heritage while embracing the spirit of Texas, blending their unique character and a sense of discovery throughout the space.
"The result is a store that feels like stepping into the home of a well-traveled collector, where every detail invites customers to explore and connect with the brand."
The Dallas opening follows Hart's move into a permanent New York flagship on Bleecker Street in the West Village.
"Dallas has one of the most stylish, confident, and individualistic customer bases in the country," says Hart Hagerty, Hart chief creative officer. "We've been inspired by the Dallas woman for years, her boldness, her sense of self, her commitment to dressing with intention. We are so excited to finally be here."
Curry Hagerty, Hart's CEO, said Dallas has been a hot market for the brand online and through local wholesale partners Clover and St. Bernard. Now they're bringing everything directly to Dallas shoppers.
"Dallas has consistently been one of our top markets for online sales," Hagerty says. "We also have strong wholesale relationships already in the market through Clover and St. Bernard, so we know this customer and she knows us. Opening in Dallas was less a question of if and more a question of when."
Hart joints the bustling Knox St. shopping and dining district.Photo by Kathy Tran
Hart's new store will be part of the Knox Street shopping and dining district, near the Katy Trail and surrounded by more than 70 shops and restaurants.
A grand opening event will take place Saturday, August 29 beginning at 10 am. The first 50 people will receive a custom Hart Dallas tote, custom bandana, and $50 gift card. A latte art cart will be on site to supply sustenance.
Once fully open, the Dallas boutique will be open 10 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday and 10 am-6 pm Sunday.