Shopping on Knox
Dallas-loved activewear brand Addison Bay makes Texas debut on Knox St.
A fast-growing, female-founded activewear brand is making its Texas debut on one of Dallas' buzziest shopping streets: Addison Bay will open its first Texas boutique on Knox Street in September.
It will be the Philadelphia-based label's fourth retail store nationwide. According to a release, Dallas has been a standout city for the brand online for years. Dallas loves its fashionable activewear.
The company was founded in 2018 by Philadelphia entrepreneur Marguerite Adzick, who combined her background as a collegiate athlete with a career in fashion to launch Addison Bay. Her goal was to create stylish, functional activewear and everyday pieces that make getting dressed effortless, whether it’s for a workout, errands, or dinner out, she says.
Addison Bay founder Marguerite Adzick, who looks ready for Wimbledon.Photo courtesy of Addison Bay
Today, the brand is built around a “7AM to 7PM” approach to dressing, offering polished, versatile pieces designed to carry through the entire day. In Dallas, that'll mean going from country club tennis sesh in the morning to aHudson House happy hour in the evening.
Along with its flagship Philadelphia store and a seasonal shop in Avalon, New Jersey, Addison Bay has also expanded to Naples, Florida, and now, Dallas.
It's going into the hottest shopping area in town. Knox Street is evolving a go-to destination for boutiques, cafés, and fitness concepts, thanks to its walkable stretch between Uptown and Highland Park.
According to the release, Addison Bay will join the mix in a 3,603-square-foot space designed to feel bright and welcoming, with elevated fitting rooms and displays geared toward easy outfit-building.
Dallas has been a top market for Addison Bay for several years.Photo courtesy of Addison Bay
“Dallas has been supporting Addison Bay from afar for years and we’ve always known we’d find our way there,” says founder Adzick in the release. “The Dallas woman is active, style-conscious and lives her life the same way our brand is designed to dress her – from early morning to evening without missing a beat.
"At some point, the data becomes impossible to ignore. Dallas isn’t just a great market for us, it’s become one of our most important communities and we can’t wait to finally have a home there.”
To celebrate the debut, Addison Bay will host a September grand opening with on-site monogramming, live music, gifts with purchase, and additional activations introducing the brand in person.
Store hours will be 10 am-6 pm Monday-Sunday. The store will be located at 3212 Knox Street, Ste. 104.