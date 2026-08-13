Sitting pretty
New SkinSpirit facial spa debuts in Nordstrom at NorthPark Dallas
A new medical aesthetics clinic is ready to plump and pamper clients inside Nordstrom at NorthPark Center: SkinSpirit, which offers treatments including Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, facials, laser treatments, and microneedling, is now open in the Dallas department store.
The new clinic marks SkinSpirit's fifth location in Dallas-Fort Worth, following locations at Preston Royal, West Village, Left Bank Fort Worth, and Plano (which was the first to open locally, in 2021).
The NorthPark clinic offers SkinSpirit's full range of aesthetic treatments, including facials, BOTOX Cosmetic, dermal fillers, advanced laser treatments, and microneedling with regenerative catalyst serums tailored to individual skin goals, according to a release.
Among its newest offerings is the SkinSpirit Laser Facial, a 30-minute, no-downtime laser treatment designed to brighten, smooth, and refresh the skin while stimulating collagen production over time. The treatment is positioned as an option before a special event or for those looking to try laser treatments without much downtime, they say.
The clinic also offers SkinSpirit's regenerative catalyst serums, including a new PDRN treatment that can be added to microneedling. According to the release, the treatment is designed to enhance skin renewal, support collagen production, and accelerate recovery.
The NorthPark opening continues a nationwide partnership between SkinSpirit and Nordstrom that brings medical aesthetics into the department store's beauty offerings.
"Our customers trust us to deliver the best in beauty products and services, and our partnership with SkinSpirit continues to raise that bar," says Rachel Eichen, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager of Beauty at Nordstrom, in the release. "As medical aesthetic services become an increasingly integral part of our customers' beauty routines, SkinSpirit's expert team and exceptional range of services allow us to bring them even more seamless access to premium care. We're excited for the Nordstrom customer to discover SkinSpirit when they visit us in Dallas."
Lynn Heublein, CEO and co-founder of SkinSpirit, adds that Dallas was a natural fit for the company's expansion.
"Our partnership with Nordstrom continues to demonstrate what's possible when two brands share a commitment to exceptional client experiences," she says. "Dallas is one of the country's most vibrant beauty markets, and we are excited to expand our presence alongside a partner that shares our passion for innovation, education, and personalized care. Together, we are making it easier than ever for clients to access industry-leading aesthetic treatments from providers they can trust."
SkinSpirit was founded in 2002 and now has more than 60 locations across California, New York, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Oregon. The company describes itself as a provider of medical aesthetic skin, face, and body treatments.
To celebrate the NorthPark opening, SkinSpirit will host a grand-opening event on September 17. Guests can get personalized consultations and watch live treatment demonstrations. Those who book their first SkinSpirit service during the event will receive 20 percent off.
The NorthPark clinic is open now at 8687 North Central Expressway, Ste. 2000, with appointments available through the website. It is open 10 am-6 pm Monday-Sunday.