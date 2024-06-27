Shopping News
Luxury women's fashion label Khaite to open Dallas store — second in U.S.
A big name in fashion is coming to Dallas: Khaite, an ultra hot womenswear designer from New York, will open at Highland Park Village — only the second location in the U.S.
According to a release, it will open at 100 Highland Park Village #104 — in the old Starbucks space, sob — this fall.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Khaite to open its second storefront in the country at Highland Park Village,” said Stephen Summers of Highland Park Village. “Khaite is one of the most effortlessly cool brands embodying quintessential New York fashion. The addition of the brand comes during an incredibly exciting time at the Village.”
Founded in 2016 by creative director Catherine Holstein and based in New York, Khaite is part of a "quiet luxury" trend, featuring polished pieces distinguished by subtle-yet-striking details.
Signature pieces include thick cashmere sweaters, strong-shouldered jackets, denim, and knit dresses. Each piece is said to balance opposing elements: masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity.
Her aesthetic includes stores with grey concrete walls and runway shows with a dramatic black backdrop.
The label has become a favorite for young fashionistas such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Katie Holmes who is credited with giving the brand its first viral moment in 2019, when she was seen wearing a matching Khaite cashmere cardigan and bra set.
Holstein won American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, for the second time. in Februrary, the NY Times posted a story asking "Is Khaite the Future of American Fashion?"
The Highland Park Village location will carry women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, and accessories. Prices are not cheap: A plain black short-sleeved Nico top is $1,280; a small Lilith evening bag made of leather and animal-unfriendly shearling is $3,400. A leather jacket is $6,200.
According to Business of Fashion, the original plan was to open in Dallas as a long-term pop-up — one of three, along with Aspen and the Hamptons — followed by a permanent location at South Coast Plaza shopping centre in Orange County.
“As Khaite's retail footprint expands, Highland Park Village was a priority to the brand,” said Brigitte Kleine, CEO of Khaite. “We are thrilled to be joining the esteemed luxury shopping destination to offer a personal experience for our local clients.”