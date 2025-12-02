Say Yes to the Dress Sale
Longtime Dallas bridal gown shop to close with half-off sale
A Dallas bridal boutique is closing after 56 years: Mockingbird Bridal Boutique, which has been open at 5602 E. Mockingbird Ln. since 1969, will close on December 31.
According to a statement, the owners were facing retirement, and sold their ownership share of their building location.
Mockingbird Bridal was founded by Helen Shelton and has since been owned and operated by her granddaughters Amber Harris and Ashley Pappas — spending more than five decades dressing generations of North Texas brides.
"Mockingbird Bridal has been my life’s joy for over 56 years,” Amber Harris says in a statement. “Watching generations of brides — and often their mothers and daughters — find the gown that made them feel truly beautiful has been the greatest privilege. While saying goodbye is bittersweet, I’m filled with gratitude for every bride, every tear of joy, and every ‘yes to the dress’ we’ve shared.”
Until they close, Mockingbird Bridal is holding an Everything Must Go Closing Sale beginning immediately and running through December 31.
Designer gowns are 50 percent off, and this will include:
- new, never-worn samples and in-stock styles
- Iconic collections from Demetrios, Pronovias, Casablanca, Allure, and Stephen Yearick
- Sizes 0–30 available
No appointment necessary — walk-ins welcome during regular business hours.
“We want every last gown to find its bride,” Amber and Ashley say. “These are the same world-class designers and impeccable quality brides have trusted us for since 1969 — now at half the price."