Holiday Central
NorthPark Center shines with beloved traditions and more holiday magic
The holidays are here, and NorthPark Center is holiday central. Dallas' preeminent shopping destination is celebrating the 2026 holiday season with an expanded lineup of beloved traditions and new attractions.
From Santa sightings to the iconic miniature trains and sweet creations, experience the magic of the season at NorthPark Center.
Two new experiences join the festive lineup: A NorthPark Merry Morning on Black Friday, marking Santa's arrival and the season's first snowfall, and The Gingerbread Stroll, showcasing creations by local pastry chefs.
Here's what's in store this season.
Santa Claus is coming to town
Visits and Portraits with Santa return November 27-December 24, offering one-on-one visits, professional portraits, and a donation to Children's Health. Stories and Songs with Santa brings free daily performances to North Court.
New this year, A NorthPark Merry Morning kicks off Black Friday, November 27, at 10 am with live music, holiday characters, festive surprises, and Santa's spectacular arrival.
Don't miss Santa's arrival on November 27.Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
All aboard for holiday fun
The Trains at NorthPark, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Dallas, returns through January 3 with hundreds of miniature trains traveling along 1,600 feet of track on a journey across America. Families can also enjoy complimentary Choo Choo Tales and Tunes performances on select December mornings.
A little holiday mischief
Two beloved puppet shows return November 27-December 24, both benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. Scrooge Puppet Theatre features everyone's favorite despicable holiday character, while The Tale of the Yeti's Christmas Spaghetti follows Santa, his elves, and a mysterious yeti as they try to save Christmas from a winter storm.
Sweet holiday traditions
There's no shortage of sweets this season. Camp Gingerbread invites families to decorate cookies December 5 and 12, while Gingertown Dallas celebrates its 20th anniversary with "Gingertown USA," an elaborate gingerbread display on view December 9-January 1.
And the brand-new Gingerbread Stroll taking place November 20-December 11 features extraordinary gingerbread creations by local pastry chefs, benefiting Community Partners of Dallas.
The season of giving
The Salvation Army Angel Tree returns through December 5, inviting shoppers to provide gifts and necessities to those in need. The Red Kettle Campaign continues the spirit of giving November 27-December 24.
Meanwhile, the SPCA of Texas' Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption Pavilion returns November 27-December 23, helping four-legged friends find loving forever homes.
More than 120 holiday performances
Sights and Sounds of the Season brings live holiday performances to North Court November 27-December 23, featuring local school, community, and professional groups. Highlights include the Dallas String Quartet, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Winds, and caroling with WRR.
There's even more to holiday magic to experience at NorthPark. Visitors can also enjoy the animated Twelve Days of Christmas Clock, the nostalgic Candy Santa and Pecan Reindeer display, and a 6-foot-tall LEGO Santa built from more than 32,000 pieces.
And, beginning Black Friday, NorthPark will offer extended holiday shopping hours, giving guests more time to find the perfect gifts. Extended hours run November 27 through January 3, 2027: Monday-Saturday from 10 am-9 pm and Sunday from 11 am-7 pm.
For all of the festive details, visit northparkcenter.com/holiday.