Health and Fitness News
5 new places to get your health and fitness fix in Dallas
Dallas-Fort Worth is a body-conscious place, and we've got the fitness centers, salons, and treatment programs to prove it. This latest health-minded roundup stretches from pilates to self defense to a new initiative distributing free condoms.
Here are five new offerings that are prioritizing wellness in Dallas:
Jetset Pilates
Dallas is a big city for pilates — we're home to the BodyBar chain, among others -- and here comes Jetset Pilates, a franchise founded in Miami that just opened its first Texas location in McKinney at 3241 S. Custer Rd. #103. A staple in south Florida, Jetset boasts 50-minute workouts on reformer machines with rope cabling, rings, and dumbbells — but set to a DJ music soundtrack. You can do a single class for $33 or 20 classes for $479. Memberships start at $89 for a four-class monthly membership, to $259 for an unlimited class monthly membership — each with a three month commitment. McKinney is only the first: Jetset is also opening in downtown Houston and League City.
Free Narcan vending machines
This initiative has a mission to save lives by helping prevent opioid overdoses. Inspired by a similar project in Austin, it involves providing free Narcan nasal spray — AKA Naloxone, a drug used to combat overdoses of drugs like Fentanyl — in vending machines that will be placed in schools and public spaces. The project is being deployed by Livegy, a nonprofit based in Hurst that is already providing Narcan training throughout Texas including wall-mountable Narcan dispensers for schools.
Aquatic program at ForeverFit
ForeverFit, a resource for cancer patients located at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, just unrolled a new hydrotherapy/aquatic exercise program with numerous benefits. It reduces joint and muscle stiffness, improves blood circulation, strengthens the immune system, and enhances lymphatic flow. There's more: It helps with tissue healing, improves overall fitness and strength, reduces fatigue, and aids in pain management. It also helps to elevate mood and foster connections among participants. The space offers personalized exercise plans, too. Anyone with a current or previous cancer diagnosis is eligible for the program with a referral from a physician or oncologist.
Free condom vending machines
Prism Health North Texas, which provides HIV and sexual health services, has deployed new vending machines that spit out condoms for free. These are repurposed cigarette vending machines, set up at two locations: Dallas Woody’s, a bar at 4011 Cedar Springs Rd. where it's located on the first floor, replacing an existing cigarette vending machine; and The Shops at RedBird at 3662 West Camp Wisdom Rd., where it's set up in the Dallas College Workforce Center at RedBird. The vending machines are part of a pilot program. They'll compile data to consider funding and locations for more machines.
Rio Jiu-Jitsu
Jiu-Jitsu training facility recently opened at Hillside Village shopping center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Ln. #350 where it's offering classes for both kids and adults, including self-defense, yoga, and more, and they let you do a free trial. Prices range from $100 for a one-month movement class to $349 for a monthly family membership featuring movement, spa, and Jiu-Jitsu. The facility has locker rooms, private showers, a cold plunge tub, sauna, and towel service. It was founded by four partners including Rafael Lang, a fourth degree black belt who has spent time training the Australian Army and Dallas police force.