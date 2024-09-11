Shopping News
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 5 fashionable new boutiques
The September edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap's monthly roundup of new shops, sales, and other places to do your shopping therapy, is (almost) all about shoes. There's a Dallas boot brand, a Dallas Cowboys boot, and a cool new shop that sells high-end pre-owned designer shoes.
Here's where to shop in Dallas right now:
Filson
This American heritage brand was founded in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, and their legacy is built on their reputation for quality and durability. They just opened in old downtown Plano at 1039 E. 15th St., a 900-square-foot location nestled inside the Shinola store where they're selling a selection of their long-lasting gear — the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, anyone with a passion for the outdoors — including jackets, wool shirts, pants, and canvas bags.
Keeks
Cool store selling pre-owned designer shoes just opened at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas, next to HomeGoods. Keeks is a family-owned and- operated retailer that started out as a tiny store in Collin Creek Mall and grew into a 10,000-square-foot handbag heaven, featuring names like Burberry, Balenciaga, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Hermes, and more. Their Plano location at 4909 W. Park Blvd. does mostly handbags, while this new Dallas location is all shoes — 2,000 pairs. It's not cheap — a pair of Gucci Ace sneakers is $500 — but if you were to buy them new, you'd pay $890, and they guarantee that what they sell is not knockoffs.
Lucchese Bootmaker
Texas-made brand is the official boot of the Dallas Cowboys, and in honor of their partnership, Lucchese just dropped a dedicated Dallas Cowboys boot collection and the brand's first-ever children's boot, The Little Gina. The Lucchese x Dallas Cowboys collection will retail for between $545 and $995 for adult styles and is available for pre-sale online and on display at select Lucchese locations.
Miron Crosby
Dallas-based boot brand has reopened following a renovation of its space at 25 Highland Park Village. Their goal was to level up their in-person shopping experience and better reflect their commitment to high fashion and luxury. Boots are made by artisans in Mercedes, Texas and Leon, Mexico, with motifs like jumping stars, lazy hearts, and dancing tulips on design-forward silhouettes. The new space features mid-century furniture such as vintage leather lounge chairs, where customers can relax, socialize, and sip on a ranch water while shopping.
Wyld Blue
Clothing and lifestyle boutique founded by Australian native and fashion stylist Sasha Benz has opened a location in Dallas at The Terminal, the new complex at 4205 Buena Vista St. — only the fourth location for the brand, which can be found in tony towns such as Aspen, Montauk, and New York's West Village. They sell tasteful women's clothing, shoes, swimwear, accessories, jewelry, kids, and fancy rustic housewares like an oval clay platter for $450.