May might be the new December with regard to the number of social gatherings on the calendar, from galas to graduation parties and spring soirees in between. Fortunately, there’s a slew of new beauty-focused businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help customers look their best from head to toe. Some debut in a matter of days (but are now booking) and others are open right now covering everything from hair, skincare, and makeup to lashes, brows, and nails. All six new spots will put a pretty pep in their patrons' step, just in time for summer.
Skin Pharm
Boasting an all-nurse practitioner and physician's assistant staff, aesthetic skin care clinic Skin Pharm will open its ninth location Thursday, May 16 in Southlake at the new Granite Place II building. It’s the modern beauty brand’s fourth outlet in Texas following the success of a Dallas clinic that opened 2021. Founded by a former ICU nurse in Nashville in 2017, the celeb-favorite cosmetic dermatology practice touts natural, “never-overdone” results. Services range from injectables and microneedling to chemical peels, photofacials, and a signature Gold Infusion serum treatment used to refine skin texture. Skin Pharm also has its own medical grade product line, including cleansers, moisturizers, and serums. The company teamed with Nashville-based interior design firm Mrs. Paranjape to build the Southlake space, which features walnut tambour wood finishes, natural stone and leather hardware with treatment rooms that overlook a greenspace. Skin Pharm Southlake will be open 9:30 am-5:30 pm Monday-Friday. 601 State St., Southlake.
SEV Laser
Frisco and Fort Worth residents can now obtain laser hair removal treatments and skincare services just like a celebrity – some of this California-based laser and medical spa’s first clients were the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Founder Sevana Petrosian launched the brand in 2010 and has since built a reputation nationwide for catering to the stars, offering a lengthy list of injectables, body contouring, skin tightening, and more. Adding to its one location in Uptown Dallas, SEV will expand its local presence with the opening its Frisco location on May 16 and Fort Worth location on May 23. 9200 Lebanon Rd., Frisco and 4669 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth.
Blo Blow Dry Bar
North America’s original blow dry bar and franchise, Blo Blow Dry Bar, will open its first location in Frisco on May 17. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Dallas native Judy Adams, the hair studio will offer guests five signature styles – like Uptown Curl and Red Carpet – along with a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, and five signature makeup looks, including Smoke Show and City Night Socialite. To celebrate the opening, guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40 from May 17 to June 16. Blo Blow Dry Bar will be open 9 am-7 pm Monday-Sunday. 4800 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco.
LashKind
Set to open just next door to Blo Blow Dry Bar on May 31 is LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept also from owner Judy Adams. With the businesses side by side, Frisco residents will have a one-stop-shop for hair, makeup, lashes, and eyebrows – just the way Adams intends. LashKind will feature discounted rates on a variety of services to start: a lash lift for $60, full set of classic natural lashes for $80, and brow lamination for $70. The studio will be open 10 am-7 pm Monday-Saturday and 11 am-6 pm Sunday. 4800 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco.
MAI (My Aesthetic Intelligence)
Short for "My Aesthetic Intelligence," MAI is a Dallas-based luxury medspa that just opened a new location in the wellness and entertainment district of Work/Shop, a new 12-acre mixed-use development on the boundary of Addison and Dallas. Led by double board-certified nurse practitioner Annie Nguyen, the med spa offers noninvasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, including wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, and radiofrequency microneedling by Sylfirm X, as well as state-of-the-art laser technology by Sciton. MAI is open 10 am-5 pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 am-6 pm Tuesdays. 5463 Belt Line Rd., Dallas.
BMC & Co. Nail Lounge
After eight years as general manager of the former Chandelier Nail and Brow Bar in Fort Worth, Marissa Gonzalez decided to open her own boutique nail salon, which debuted in March. The "BMC" in the name stands for Brandy, Marissa, and Cat – Brandy and Cat are two of Gonzalez’s former Chandelier coworkers she brought with her in the business. In addition to pedicures and manicures with dip, tip, and GEL-X extensions, BMC offers facial waxing services. Unlike typical walk-in nail salons, BMC encourages customers to make an appointment, ensuring a more client-focused experience, they say. Hours are 9 am-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday. 2005 Eighth Ave., Fort Worth.