A Gift For Everyone
The chicest holiday gifts await at Dallas' Plaza at Preston Center
Holiday shopping hits different at The Plaza at Preston Center, where locally loved boutiques, chef-driven restaurants, and specialty stores sit just steps apart in one of Dallas’ most walkable, jewel-box shopping districts. It’s the rare place where you can find luxury skincare, a designer handbag, a custom cake, and a perfectly wrapped hostess gift, all without ever moving your car.
Personal service is the norm here: shop owners remember your name, experts help you pick the right piece or shade, and many stores offer beautiful gift wrap that turns even last-minute shopping into something thoughtful.
Whether you're hunting for something indulgent, practical, or delightfully unexpected, The Plaza at Preston Center makes holiday gifting feel effortless — and more than a little bit magical. View the full Holiday Edit gift guide online, and sneak a peek below:
Apples to Zinnias
Holiday floral arrangement
A thoughtfully designed floral arrangement that makes every gesture feel special. It also makes the perfect gift or centerpiece for your holiday gatherings.
Apples to Zinnias has florals for every occasion.Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
Bachendorf’s
Diamond and ruby collection
There’s something unforgettable about the pairing of rubies and diamonds. At Bachendorf’s, that classic combination is reimagined to create pieces that feel both heirloom-worthy and of-the-moment.
Carla Martinengo
Mary Katrantzou Thalia coat
This truly special coat dazzles with its ombré gradient and couture detail, making it the ultimate holiday indulgence.
Cos Bar
Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar 2025, Creed Women's 3x10 Set, La Mer Soothing and Strengthening Ritual
A group of favorites to help with that holiday glow, whether it’s for yourself or someone you love. Cos Bar brings together Dr. Barbara Sturm’s special advent calendar, La Mer’s restorative essentials, and Creed’s signature scents.
Cos Bar has all your skincare favorites.Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
Frances Valentine
Katherine red bag, black cuff leather gloves, and Corfu stacked bracelet
Lean into rich texture and bold accents this holiday season. The Katherine red bag makes a merry statement, the black cuff leather gloves bring sleek sophistication, and the Corfu stacked bracelet catches the light with subtle sparkle.
Frenchie
Gift cards
For the friend who has everything, except a reservation at Frenchie! Treat them to good food, better company, and that signature Frenchie atmosphere that turns any day into an occasion.
Lucky Dog Barkery
Fluff & Tuff, Foggy Bone toy, and Huggle Hounds toys and accessories
Deck the paws with cute and durable gifts that bring festive fun to every pup’s holiday.
Maman
Holiday Collection collaboration with Martha Stewart
The newly opened Maman — and the first location in Texas — teams up with Martha Stewart for a holiday collection that blends cozy charm with polished, thoughtful design. From beautifully packaged treats to pieces made for sipping and gifting, it’s a festive lineup that feels effortless and elevated.
Pockets
Gabo sport coat, Emanuel Maffies shirt, Zegna tie and sweater, 6 East trousers, Vera Pelle belt, Di Bianco suede loafers
Pockets combines timeless pieces for a look that feels sharp, understated, and undeniably seasonal, so he can look perfectly put together without trying too hard.
Jackson Vaughn
Kinfolk candle, Folklore candle, Tradition candle
The Kinfolk, Folklore, and Tradition candles from Jackson Vaughn fill the home with everything you love about this time of year. It's the holiday season, captured in three timeless scents.
Stock up on host gifts at Jackson Vaughn.Photo courtesy of The Plaza at Preston Center
Sprinkles
Gift cards, Chocolate Peppermint cake, JOY Gingerbread cupcakes
Sprinkles knows that the sweetest gifts are the ones that bring people together. Celebrate someone special or a moment worth savoring with a personal layer cake or a festive box of cupcakes.
Swoozie’s
Tortoise Print cocktail shaker, bar tools + glasses
Help someone celebrate the final toast of the year with curated bar cart pieces in sophisticated tortoiseshell and polished gold. The unmistakable glow of this Champagne sets the perfect scene for midnight.
And this is just the beginning. Every corner of The Plaza at Preston Center holds another find, flavor, or surprise. Visit soon to explore even more gifts, treats, and holiday magic waiting just beyond the list.