Where to Shop
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 fabulous shopping finds for July
The July edition of Where to Shop, CultureMap's mostly fashionable monthly column on the best new stores, sales, and merch, features an exciting lineup of shopping experiences, with something for every fashionista and budget: from a hipster new vintage boutique to a Henderson Avenue bookstore/gift shop to one of the biggest sales of the year. Get out there and spend that money like you have it.
Here's eight where to shoptions for July:
I Am Clothesminded Vintage
Cute vintage boutique has opened in Richardson in the Promenade North Plaza at 650 N. Coit Rd. #2381 — a new storefront that not only gives them a better way to display their clothes, shoes, and accessories from the '60s to the '00s, but also to improve the customer experience, allowing room for thumbing through, trying on, and hanging out. They have new stuff coming in all the time and owners John and Jill Morrow Titus have a fabulous eye — check out this adorable patchwork vest and skirt.
Kendra Scott
Lifestyle and accessories brand has opened a store in NorthPark Center — its eighth in DFW and 140th store the across the U.S. The NorthPark store offers the full expression of Kendra Scott’s retail experiences: from Kendra Scott Color Bar design studio to Kendra’s latest brand collections, including The Fragrance Collection, The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott, and Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, featuring jewelry pieces made with turquoise, oxidized silver, and vintage gold.
Madison
Luxury home shop first opened in 2003 by sisters Kelli Ford and Kirsten Fitzgibbons, departed its longtime quarters in Highland Park Village for more spacious digs in the Dallas Design District, at 114 Express St., in a former furniture space. They now have 8,000 square feet to showcase not only their staple gifts and home decor — monogrammed linen napkins, embellished photo frames, gilded candle holders, and more — but now also artwork. More home accessories — pillows, chairs. And a lot more furniture, all one-of-a-kind.
Neiman Marcus
Legendary Dallas retailer is changing hands: Neiman Marcus Group, which includes fashion retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, has sold to Saks Fifth Avenue parent company HBC to create a luxury retail and real estate company, to combat the online world. Go support your team with a purchase at either their classic downtown location or NorthPark Center. Maybe pick up a Judith Leiber crystal beaded handbag that looks like an order of French fries, $5,995 (before tax). Come on, you know you want it.
Nordstrom
Are you ready for the Seattle-based chain's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale? It's their biggest event of the year and mark your calendar because it premieres on July 15, featuring the most coveted brands across women’s, men’s, children, beauty and home on sale for a limited time (until prices go up on August 5). Nordy Club loyalty cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning July 11 (or earlier! depending on their loyalty status). Get a sneak peek at sale merchandise at Nordstrom.com/Anniversary.
Read Shop
Much anticipated bookstore and coffee shop from Atlanta has opened at 2730 N. Henderson Ave. — the first location in Texas, featuring coffee, pastries, and snacks along with books wonderful books: cookbooks, home decor, art books, top 10 fiction and non-fiction sellers, books from big publishing houses, books from independent publishers. There's a kid’s section upstairs with children’s books and toys, and a good selection of trinkets, from coffee mugs to gifts to fun stuff just for yourself.
Sue Sartor
New Orleans dress shop has opened what is only its second location in the U.S. in Dallas’ Snider Plaza at 3408 Milton Ave. Sartor is famous for those effortless dresses and kaftans that are all the rage, featuring vivid yet muted block-printed patterns made in Jaipur, India — vaguely ethnic and fairly girly, with tie bodices and the random ruffle on the sleeve. Very "summer dress" — very patio-party-hostess garb, very "you can wear sneakers with this," and very forgiving, no matter what your body type, all priced from $125 to $400.
Sweet Tooth Hotel
Downtown Dallas interactive museum is hosting a Bastille Day shopping party on July 13. Be one of the first 25 guests and get a free beret. Ateendees get a free glass of bubbly, crepes, a mime performance, and French pop music, plus crepes for sale by Great Galettes. A VIP ticket gets you a fashion caricature drawn by a sketch artist. It's from 7-10 pm and tickets are $20 or $35 for VIP.